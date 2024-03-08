Dinwiddie man faces charges in south Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL — A Dinwiddie County man is in custody after police say he shot a man Thursday afternoon in a south Hopewell neighborhood.

Tarique Avion Granderson, 20, of North Dinwiddie, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He currently is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

Hopewell Police Lt. Jacquita Allen said the unidentified victim was shot several times in the lower torso. He was taken to TriCities Hospital in Hopewell and later airlifted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Nottingham Court.

An investigation into the incident is under way.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Tara Clark at (804) 541-2284. That same information can be shared anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or the P3Tips mobile app.

