Dinosaurs That Once Roamed Antarctica 'Live' Again in Exhibits and Film

WASHINGTON — Antarctica is a harsh and unforgiving place; with 99 percent of the continent covered in ice, it is the coldest and windiest spot on Earth, and few living things can survive on the continent's frozen landscape.

But nearly 200 million years ago, Antarctica was very different. There were no polar ice caps, it was far warmer and wetter than it is now, and its lush, forest environments were inhabited by a variety of animals — including dinosaurs.

Scientists dedicated to uncovering Antarctic dinosaur fossils spend months at a time camped on glaciers and digging in a frozen desert in order to excavate and reconstruct beasts that lived in the distant past. After paleontologists discover and describe Antarctic dinosaur fossils, they work closely with museum exhibit developers and artists to present the public with a glimpse of how these ancient animals might have looked and behaved, according to experts who spoke at a Future Con here on June 17. [50 Amazing Facts About Antarctica]

Finding the fossils, and then eventually bringing them to life in museum exhibitions and films, is a process that takes years and requires collaboration between researchers and artists, the panel members explained.

As harsh as present-day Antarctica may be, the excitement of discovering fossils and working and camping on the ice alongside teams of atmospheric scientists, geologists and ecologists makes it "a fun place to live — for a few months," said Future Con panelist Nathan Smith, a paleontologist at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

To find dinosaur fossils, Smith and the other paleontologists established a field camp on Beardmore Glacier and then traveled to the nearby Mount Kirkpatrick to investigate areas of exposed rock. Fossil-rich rock layers were typically found on the mountainside underneath rocky surface layers that did not contain fossils; the scientists removed surface rock in 2003 by blasting through it with explosives, Smith said.

View photos Field Museum paleontologists Peter Makovicky and Nathan Smith remove rock at the Mount Kirkpatrick quarry containing Cryolophosaurus fossils, during a 2010-2011 expedition in Antarctica. Copyright The Field Museum More

In 2010, Smith and his colleagues identified a new dinosaur species that is yet to be described, he told the panel's audience. The paleontologists discovered densely packed fossils belonging to a type of early sauropod — a long-necked and long-tailed plant-eating dinosaur — including vertebrae, ribs, arm and leg bones, and an intact skull. Sauropod skulls are extremely delicate and rarely fossilized in one piece, and this rare find allowed scientists to scan the skull using computed X-ray tomography (CT) and construct 3D models, visualizing the skull inside and out, Smith explained.

Displaying dinosaurs

To share exciting finds like these with the public, experts at The Field Museum in Chicago are developing an exhibit to showcase the dinosaurs that once populated Antarctica, Tom Skwerski, director of exhibition operations at The Field Museum, said at the Future Con panel. But to do that, exhibit designers had to overturn their own misconceptions about that ancient world and its inhabitants.

"The first logo was a T. rex in a parka," Skwerski said. "I realized we had a lot of work to do to convey what the exhibit is about."

Whereas modern-day Antarctica is blanketed by ice and snow, the landscape was covered in lush forests when dinos roamed the land. The exhibit needed to connect visitors to both of those worlds, Skwerski said. Visual effects that recall the auroral displays of the southern lights will accompany immersive soundscapes, to create an exhibit environment that transports visitors back to Antarctica as it appeared hundreds of millions of years ago, he said.