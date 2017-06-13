A dinosaur picked a fight with the dictionary on Twitter and it was brutal

Today in weird things that happen on the internet, a dinosaur picked a random fight with a dictionary and lost so, so hard.

Yes, welcome to the internet in 2017.

It all started when SUE the T.rex ran a poll asking her followers what type of fresh dinosaur #content they would like to see from the account. Random feuds won the poll, and yes, SUE is a REAL dinosaur, and you can visit its skeleton at the Field Museum in Chicago.

YOU HAVE BEEN RANDOMLY SELECTED TO OFFER FEEDBACK FOR THIS TWITTER FEED. WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE MORE OF HERE? — SUE the T. rex (@SUEtheTrex) June 12, 2017

SUE honored the results of the poll, and picked a fight with the Twitter account for Merriam-Webster dictionary, which was a terrible idea.

The dictionary hit back with a perfect dino joke, shutting SUE down with one perfect tweet.

We're out of your reach. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) June 12, 2017

The internet had its own jokes.

too soon , joe, too soon — Hero (@hero_kohai) June 12, 2017

That moment when a Dictionary beat a Dinosaur. Only on Twitter. Gold. pic.twitter.com/VonYL6yRbj — Dr Eric Levi (@DrEricLevi) June 12, 2017

Please, let's not fall into those tired old "T. Rex's tiny front legs were useless" stereotypes. — Dave B. (@BuckyKatt) June 12, 2017

That was definitely an extinction level event. — Eric DeBlackmere (@AstronomerEric) June 12, 2017

SUE had a pretty good attitude about the whole thing.

....aannnnnd I'm immediately dunked on. https://t.co/h6O2zr1uOI — SUE the T. rex (@SUEtheTrex) June 12, 2017

The dinosaur even retweeted someone who said it was probably a mistake to get into a war of words with a dictionary.

in retrospect, it was probably a mistake to get into a war of words with a dictionary — Jonathan Aguilar (@AggleDetector) June 12, 2017

Extinct for the 2nd time — Juan Escalante (@nerdwich) June 12, 2017

In an internet filled with constant fighting, bickering, threats, and abuse, we'll take dinosaur vs. dictionary any day.