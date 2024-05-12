Dine-In or To-Go fundraiser planned for local foster youth

Richland County Children Services (RCCS) is teaming up with Texas Roadhouse for Dine-In or To-Go fundraiser for May National Foster Month. All proceeds from the event will be go to RCCS activities/events for youths in foster care.

Dine-In or To-Go for RCCS will be May 13 and May 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the restaurant located at 515 N. Lexington-Springmill Road. When you dine at Texas Roadhouse during the event hours, simply put a copy of your receipt in the designated drop box and 10% of your total food purchases will then be donated to Richland County Children Services.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County Children Services holding foster care fundraiser