Diman Principal Andrew Rebello wins another leadership award thanks to 'remarkable growth'

FALL RIVER — Just five months after winning the “Oscars of teaching,” Andrew Rebello has won another major award.

On Tuesday, Rebello, the assistant superintendent-principal at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, was named the 2024 High School Principal of the year by the Massachusetts School Administrators Association.

"It is surreal, and I am honored," Rebello told The Herald News. "Being recognized for doing well at something you love is great, but this award isn't just a reflection of my work. It reflects our staff and students' resilience, determination, and will. Teachers and staff have bought into our life-ready mission and do everything in their power to reach every student."

In its awards letter, the MSAA wrote that Diman Regional has witnessed "remarkable growth and achievement" under Rebello's leadership.

"His initiatives to enhance teacher collaboration, student well-being, and academic achievement have significantly improved educational outcomes," the MSAA states.

Among his significant stats, the MSAA noted Rebello managed to lower suspensions at Diman by 91% while increasing the graduation rate to 98%, “the highest in school history.”

Andrew Rebello, assistant superintendent-principal of Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, receives the Milken Educator Award on Oct. 20, 2023.

The group called the drop in suspensions “a testament to his innovative approach to discipline and student support.”

"I have witnessed the power and impact of connection and engagement," Rebello said. "I lead with a one-size-fits-none mentality. This philosophy extends into my belief in choice programming within a school district. Choice provides motivating, relevant, rigorous pipelines and pathways for all students. More options and flexibility in a district will improve student outcomes and give more opportunities for disadvantaged students to succeed."

Andrew Rebello's background and awards

Rebello began his award-winning run as Diman principal in February 2020. He was a school counselor at Diman from 2012 to 2015. He also held positions at B.M.C. Durfee High School and Boston Public Schools before returning to Diman.

Under his tenure, in September 2020, magazine US News and World Report named Diman one of the best high schools in the nation.

In October 2023, Rebello was surprised during a school assembly with the Milken Educator Award, a national award given to teachers and principals across the country by the Milken Family Foundation, an organization that supports education and medical research. The award came with a $25,000 prize.

"You do not get into this work for accolades or awards but instead for student outcomes and to help them realize and reach their full potential," Rebello said. "I see myself in the students who are walking the halls of Diman. If we can capture students, ignite their passion during their four years at Diman, and prepare them for life, their lives will be better because they attended our school."

Rebello is a member of the MSAA board of directors and has served on its Educational Policy and Legislative Committee. He’s a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, has served on state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education focus groups, and was appointed to the Economic Development Planning Council by Gov. Maura Healey.

Rebello earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Merrimack College in 2010, a master’s degree in education from Frostburg State University in 2012, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Administration from the University of Massachusetts Boston in 2016.

