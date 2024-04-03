Dillon manufacturer agrees to $2M wrongful death settlement following deadly 2021 wreck

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon company has agreed to pay $2.4 million to the estate of a local woman who was hit and killed by one of its truck drivers in 2021.

A proposed death settlement filed Tuesday in Dillon County Common Pleas Court outlines payment terms to the estate of Odessa Alford, who died in an Oct. 13 wreck involving a Minturn Cotton Co. warehouse truck.

The payout is in “consideration for all claims of causes of action for wrongful death and survival,” according to court documents.

The money would cover all attorney’s fees and a total of $1.6 million to Alford’s three children, according to the settlement.

No court date was given for when the proposal could appear before a judge.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

