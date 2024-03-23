Dilapidated barn collapses near Waterloo, killing one worker and injuring another

One man was killed and another injured when a barn partially collapsed and caught fire north of Waterloo on Saturday morning, according to a local newspaper report.

The barn was located off Country Club Lane at Rogers Street, near Waterloo Country Club, the Republic-Times reported.

Officials, including Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill, told the newspaper that:

A man called 911 at 9:35 a.m. and reported that a dilapidated barn being torn down had collapsed on his two co-workers.

Firefighters were able to reach both victims.

Deputy Coroner Theresa Hitzmann pronounced a 58-year-old man from Wildwood, Missouri, dead at the scene.

First responders took another man by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters from Waterloo and Columbia got the fire under control in a short amount of time.

Hill told the newspaper that an autopsy would be conducted on Sunday to assist in the investigation. The deceased man’s name wasn’t being released until family notification.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing couldn’t be reached for comment Saturday, nor could Waterloo Police Chief Dane Luke. Neither agency had posted information about the barn collapse on their Facebook pages as of mid-afternoon.

A sheriff’s deputy on duty Saturday declined to comment.