Digital equity broadband meeting set March 21 in Fayette

Mar. 6—Eight target areas have been identified in Fayette County as the wider quest for better broadband access continues.

County resident Jeff Proctor is among those who have been working alongside the Fayette County Commission to explore broadband access in the county, and he said in a press release that a digital equity broadband meeting has been scheduled for March 21 at 6 p.m. at Midland Trail High School.

Community stakeholders and leaders and any interested individuals from the various target groups are invited to attend and provide feedback on digital equity, according to a press release. The eight target groups are as follows:

—Low income/poverty

—Aging/seniors (over 60)

—Incarcerated

—Veterans

—Individuals with disabilities

—Racial ethnic minority groups

—Rural; and

—Language barriers, both English and foreign speakers.

The State of West Virginia has qualified for $1.2 billion for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program to provide broadband to the 35 percent of West Virginians who are underserved or unserved. According to the release, the West Virginia Office Of Broadband (WVOB) is overseeing the grant and the required steps to be awarded the BEAD grant money for the physical expansion of high-speed Internet to underserved and unserved.

"For too long, West Virginia lacked affordable, high-speed broadband access, a necessity for access to health care, education, civic and social engagement, and economic opportunity," read the release.

The state is required to complete a report on digital equity, which is a condition in which all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in society, democracy and economy and necessary for access to essential services, civic and cultural participation, employment, education and lifelong learning, according to the release.

As a part of the BEAD process, West Virginia will receive $60 million to complete statewide and regional/county DE plans.

To better understand digital equity at the local level, the Connect Humanity Appalachian Regional Commission ARISE grant will assist with the planning process and write a report.

The Region 4 Planning and Development Council and Generation West Virginia will assist Fayette County to assemble a group of citizens to help identify the needs of the eight target groups and draft a digital equity plan in Fayette County, the release noted.

Working with the county, Generation WV is expected to develop a plan to meet the needs of the target groups to address access, skills, education, accessing and navigating governmental sites, and workforce skills.

Leaders in the target groups who could assist in developing a county DE plan are urged to reach out to Proctor.

