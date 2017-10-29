Diggs makes return for Vikings in London vs. Browns

LONDON (AP) — Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was active and played for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday when they faced the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium.

Diggs, who missed the last two games because of a groin injury, was able to complete a full practice on Thursday and Friday.

The Browns, meanwhile, were without four starters. Defensive tackle Trevon Coley has a neck injury, while cornerback Jason McCourty, who has an ankle injury, and rookie safety Jabrill Peppers, who has a toe injury, miss their second consecutive game.

Cleveland had already ruled out defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 pick in April, after he sustained a concussion in the loss to the Tennessee Titans a week ago. Garrett missed his first four games with an ankle injury, but has four sacks in three games.

Vikings: QB Sam Bradford (knee), G Jeremiah Sirles (knee), DE Stephen Weatherly (knee), WR Rodney Adams, G Nick Easton, DT Jaleel Johnson, C Cornelius Edison.

Browns: DE Myles Garrett (concussion), CB Jason McCourty (ankle), DT Trevon Coley (neck), S Jabrill Peppers (toe), DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin), LT Zach Banner, QB Kevin Hogan.

Oakland-Buffalo

Buffalo will be missing two starting defensive backs with Jordan Poyer inactive after hurting his right knee a week ago. Buffalo had already ruled out cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring). The Bills did not reveal who would start in place of defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, who was traded to Jacksonville on Friday.

Oakland will also be playing without two starters in their secondary with safety Karl Joseph inactive due to a groin injury. Cornerback David Amerson had already been ruled out with a foot injury. Dexter McDonald will start in place of Amerson, while Shalom Luani will start for Joseph.

Raiders: CB David Amerson (foot), S Karl Joseph (groin), CB Gareon Conley (shin), LB Marquel Lee, OLs Jylan Ware and David Sharpe and QB Connor Cook.

Bills: S Jordan Poyer (right knee), CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring), TE Charles Clay, LB Ramon Humber, OLs John Miller, Seantrel Henderson and Conor McDermott.

Chicago-New Orleans

Bears WR Dontrell Inman is not yet in the lineup after being acquired in a trade this past week with the Chargers. Bears CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), LB John Timu (ankle, knee) and WR Marcus Wheaton (groin) were all doubtful on Friday's injury report, while OL Hroniss Grasu (hand) was questionable.

Saints' G Larry Warford is missing first game this season with an abdominal strain. He was replaced by Senio Kelemete during last week's game at right guard and Kelemete is expected to start.

Bears: OL Hroniss Grasu, WR Dontrell Inman, CB Sherrick McManis, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, LB John Timu, WR Marcus Wheaton, QB Mark Sanchez.

Saints: RB Daniel Lasco, DE Hau'oli Kikaha, C Cameron Tom, G Larry Warford, WR Austin Carr, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, QB Taysom Hill.

Atlanta-New York Jets

Falcons: WR Nick Williams, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Duke Riley, LB Jordan Tripp, LB Sean Weatherspoon, G Sean Harlow, OT Austin Pasztor. (Weatherspoon was signed earlier in the week for his third tenure with the Falcons.

Jets: WR ArDarius Stewart, QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Buster Skrine, RT Brandon Shell, TE Jordan Leggett, LB Obum Gwacham, CB Derrick Jones. Skrine was ruled out Friday with a concussion and will be replaced by Darryl Roberts, while Shell has a neck injury and will be replaced by Brent Qvale. DE Muhammad Wilkerson was questionable with shoulder, foot ailments, but is active.

Los Angeles Chargers-New England Inactives

Chargers: T Joe Barksdale (foot), QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, RB Andre Williams, T Tyler Marz, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jeremiah Attaochu

Patriots: LB Dont'a Hightower (shoulder), DT Malcolm Brown (ankle), CB Eric Rowe (groin; out for fourth straight game), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle; out for third straight game), OL Cole Croston, DE Geneo Grissom, OL Cam Fleming

Carolina-Tampa Bay Inactives:

Panthers: QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, FB Alex Armah, RB Fozzy Whitaker, C Ryan Kalil, T John Theus, DE Bryan Cox Jr.

Buccaneers: CB Brent Grimes, DB Josh Robinson, CB Robert McClain (concussion), T Leonard Wester, C Joe Hawley, TE Antony Auclair, DT Sealver Siliga.

Indianapolis-Cincinnati

Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is back for a game against the Colts after sitting out the last one with a bad back. The Colts' Pierre Desir starts at cornerback for Rashaan Melvin, who has a concussion.

Colts: QB Andrew Luck, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB John Simon, CB Quincy Wilson, LB Anthony Walker, G Isaiah Williams, C Dillon Day.

Bengals: WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Kevin Minter, G Alex Redmond, G Christian Westerman, WR Tyler Boyd, HB Ryan Hewitt.

San Francisco-Philadelphia

49ers: OL Trent Brown (concussion), LB Reuben Foster (ankle/ribs), LB Pita Taumoepenu, CB K'Waun Williams, WR Victor Bolden Jr., LB Elijah Lynch, DB Dexter McCoil.

Eagles: CB Ronald Darby, WR Shelton Gibson, DT Justin Hamilton, T Taylor Hart, LB Jordan Hicks (Achilles tendon), DE Steven Means, DT Elijah Qualls.

