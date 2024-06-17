THE DIGEST: Petersburg Ward 1 and 4 meetings, free movie showing at the library and more.

Tuesday: Movie at the Library

This Tuesday is the summer's first free movie screening of many at the Petersburg Public Library!

On Tuesday, June 18, the library will be presenting a double feature–The Goonies (PG) & The Sandlot (PG)– starting at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be provided.

After June 18, the upcoming movie showings at the library will be as follows:

6/25 movie showing– Raya and the Last Dragon (PG). Noon start time. Refreshments will be provided.

7/02 double feature movie– Hoodwinked 1 & 2 (PG). Noon start time. Refreshments will be provided.

7/09 movie night– Luck (PG). 6 p.m. start time. Refreshments will be provided.

7/23 double feature movie night– Enchanted 1 & 2 (PG). Start time TBA. Refreshments will be provided.

Tuesday: CDBG Public Hearing announcing funding recipients

Petersburg's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Board announced its recommendations for CDBG funding during the city's regular City Council meeting on June 4. The Advisory Board reviewed 21 applications and selected12 recipients.

On June 18, 2024, the Petersburg City Council will hear public comments, before voting to select and approve FY25 CDBG funding recipients during their regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Petersburg Public Library.

The CDBG Federal Program provides annual grants to states, counties and cities — including Petersburg— for infrastructure and community development. The CDBG Advisory Board in Petersburg reviews application for CDBG funding, conducts public hearings and makes recommendations to the City Council regarding requests for projects to be funded from the city’s annual CDBG fund.

Last month, local non-profit organizations and departments applying for CDBG grants presented their proposals for funding to the CDBG Board. They included a wide array of advocacy groups, city departments and other projects working to improve the community.

On June 4, the Board presented its official recommendations for funding to City Council. Several of the organizations selected to receive funding from the CDBG this year included local non-profits providing crucial public services to the community. These public services include everything from providing free childcare to Petersburg's residents, feeding and clothing the community, providing programs that support students, sheltering the city's unhoused community and much more.

This year, the CDBG recommended that City Council provide a total of 6 public service groups in Petersburg with a total of $87,360 in funding.

They also recommended that City Council grant the same amount of funding to every non-profit organization that applied for funding. The allocation they recommended is as follows:

6 non-public service groups also received funding from the CDBG this year, including local organizations and city departments that provide valuable services to residents.

This year, the CDBG recommended that City Council provide non-public service groups in Petersburg with a total of $494,482 in funding, nearly 6 times as much funding as they recommended for public service groups in the city.

The allocation they recommended is as follows:

The CDBG federal program allows each community to utilize a certain percentage of CDBG funds to support the administration of the program, which is why the CDBG is listed as a recommended recipient of its own grant money. This money would go towards the salary of employees, office supplies, advertising for the program and similar costs.

Want to provide feedback on the recommendations? You can do so here.

Any questions can be directed to Jennifer Murphy-James, CDBG Administrator, at jmjames@petersburg-va.org.

Thursday: Petersburg Ward 1 meeting

Do you live in Ward 1? Your city council representative, Marlow Jones, is hosting a ward meeting this month.

The ward meeting will largely be focused on how Petersburg's residents can be more self-sufficient.

"Some of the things we're going to talk about is what we can do as citizens, what we can do on our own without waiting for the city to do it for us," said Jones at a city council meeting on Tuesday.

The Ward 1 meeting will take place on Thursday, June 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at local Petersburg restaurant Finger Taste, located at 1600 E Washington Street.

Thursday: Free full day of programming and services at Hopewell's parks for Summer Solstice celebration

Hopewell’s Recreation and Parks Department will also be announcing their participation in a statewide initiative, Play All Day VA, at the City Council meeting. The goal of the initiative is to provide free programs and services for community members of all ages and abilities from sunrise to sunset at several of Hopewell’s parks to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, on June 20. The free programming and services includes park scavenger hunts, a teen pool party, “Bubble Bonanza” playdates and more. Learn more about Play All Day VA day at Hopewell’s parks here.

Thursday: Ward 4 meeting in Petersburg

Fourth Ward Councilman Charlie Cuthbert, Jr. will hold a 4th Ward meeting on Thursday, June 20, 2024, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Pocahontas Chapel, 134 Witten Street, Petersburg, Virginia.

The focus of the meeting will be future use of the Jarratt House and eliminating heavy truck traffic on Sapony and Rolfe Streets, as well as any other matters of local government concern that those attending would like to discuss. Representatives of the City’s Manager’s Office, the Petersburg Police Department, the Public Works Department, and Code Enforcement have been invited to attend to address issues and answer questions.

This meeting is open to all citizens and property owners in Petersburg, regardless of Ward.

