'This is difficult': A popular News4Jax anchor is leaving the station after 14 years

After more than 14 years in several roles at Jacksonville’s News4Jax, a popular reporter/anchor is set to leave the station next week.

Vic Micolucci, who anchors the 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. hours of the station’s popular “The Morning Show” and reports in the field in the afternoon as News4Jax’s investigative reporter, announced on air Wednesday morning that he’s leaving those roles and the news organization.

“This is difficult. This community, our viewers have just been incredible. Kind, gracious and generous. You all watching have made this so worthwhile,” Micolucci said Wednesday, flanked by “Morning Show” colleagues Bruce Hamilton, Jennifer Waugh, Melanie Lawson and Amanda DeVoe.

News4Jax anchor/reporter Vic Micolucci is set to depart the station on April 3, 2024.

The news marks another high-profile departure in the last year from the independent television station whose broadcast studios are on the city’s Southbank.

On May 31, News4Jax anchor Mary Baer and chief meteorologist John Gaughn signed off after 30 years of delivering the weather and news as part of the city’s most recognizable and enduring broadcast teams.

Micolucci announced that his final day at the station will be Wednesday, April 3.

But that doesn’t mean he's leaving the public eye.

“It’s not goodbye,” he said. “I’m going to be staying right here in Jacksonville. I’m a Jacksonville boy through and through. This is home. This is where my family is, this is where my friends are, this is where my heart is.”

Micolucci announced that he’s joining the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as Communications and Community Engagement Executive, a new role at the law enforcement agency.

“After more than a decade of reporting, I know the great work our first responders do here. I also know the challenges. I know that we can make this just a better community — a more welcoming and safe place not just for some people, but for everyone.

“So in this new role, we’ll be able to work together, you and me, all of us here, to build bonds with our neighbors even the people who are the hardest to win over.”

He described the “once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity as a chance to work with the men and women at the sheriff’s office and “all of our community partners to make Jacksonville and our nearby communities stronger and safer.”

In an emailed statement to the Times-Union, JSO said "Sheriff Waters and the men and women of JSO are excited to have Vic Micolucci join the agency, continuing his career commitment to public communication and community engagement."

Micolucci joined News4Jax in 2010 as an assignment editor and mobile journalist, according to an online biography on the station’s website. Before that, he worked as a summer intern there.

“This is not goodbye. ... But I do want everyone to know how much you mean to me. The people in this room, all of our great colleagues behind the scenes, and of course, you all at home and work who have been so loyal,” Micolucci said on Wednesday. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I appreciate you all.“

