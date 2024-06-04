‘Work has been difficult:’ Douglas Anderson principal leaving, taking on leadership role with DCPS

The principal of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts is leaving following a series of alleged teacher misconduct incidents at the school.

Principal Tina Wilson is taking a new job at the district level with Duval County Public Schools after serving for three years at Douglas Anderson. The school was a center of controversy during her time there.

During just the last year and a half, two teachers at the school were arrested and three others were removed from the classroom.

Wilson’s departure comes after backlash from state leaders. That criticism prompted investigations and calls for change. The current DCPS superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar said she plans for stronger policies to prevent future teacher misconduct.

On Monday, Kriznar thanked Wilson in a letter to DA families for leading students through what she called a “period of crisis.”

Prior to Kriznar’s letter, Wilson sent one to DA families as well, saying she will be working in a leadership role at the district level with exceptional education students.

Wilson highlighted achievements at the school in her three years as principal, writing, “While the work has been difficult in the context of the issues with which you are all familiar, it has been a great honor and a tremendous growth experience for me to be in this role during this season.”

She leaves after a series of controversies at the school. In March 2023, now-former teacher Jeffrey Clayton was arrested and has since pleaded guilty to four charges stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct with students.

Since his arrest, three other teachers have been removed from the classroom because of their conduct.

Most recently, another teacher, Chris Allen-Black, was arrested in Orange County in February for indecent exposure while staying at a resort on Disney property.

Former DA student Shyla Jenkins told Action News Jax, “I do wish her the best in her new opportunity. I know these last two years have been very challenging and that she has handled it to the best of her abilities.”

As for what’s next, Kriznar told families in her letter to DA families that current Riverside High School principal Timothy Feagins accepted an offer to transition to DA for the next school year.

