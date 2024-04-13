'Difficult choices': Salem's proposed budget cuts library jobs, closes West Salem branch

Salem's proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would further hours and service reductions at the main Salem Public Library.

Salem proposed FY 2025 Budget comes with a range of "difficult choices," including cutting 7.25 positions at the Salem Public Library, eliminating a graffiti abatement employee, a housing-first outreach team operated by the Salem Housing Authority, and a youth services development program, city leaders say.

The 7.25 library positions up for elimination are expected to save $1.168 million and would mean closing the West Salem branch and further hours and service reductions at the main Salem Public Library.

The proposed $724.6 million budget for 2025 covers the period from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, and includes estimates of revenue and costs of services and capital projects.

Fire and police, two departments under the general fund, remained mostly unscathed. Salem police would add a police records technician and a limited-duration position for its Community Violence Reduction Initiative.

Ongoing sheltering programs such as the microshelter sites would remain open by shifting from the General Fund to state sheltering grant funding.

In addition to any eliminations detailed in the proposed budget, all general fund departments are required to reduce their materials and services budgets by 1% and supply budgets by 10%, or approximately $430,000 in total.

The budget was distributed to the Citizen Budget Committee members Friday afternoon and posted online.

Proposed budget kicks off deliberations before Salem City Council votes

The formal submittal of the City Manager’s proposed budget marks the beginning of the deliberations process for the Citizen Budget Committee.

The 18-member committee is comprised of resident members, the mayor, and city councilors. Its role is to review quarterly financial reports and the five-year financial forecast, then to analyze and recommend a budget to the city council and adopt the city’s property tax levy rate.

The committee will begin its work with the first of four scheduled meetings starting April 17 at 6 p.m. in Salem Council Chambers.

Weekly Wednesday meetings continue April 24, May 1 and May 8.

Salem's General Fund hasn't kept up with demand for city services

"This budget proposal comes at a time of uncertainty," City Manager Keith Stahley said in a message to the Salem City Council and the budget committee.

Salem's growing population — more than 23,000 additional people in the past 10 years — has driven demand for more and different city services.

Salem City Manager Keith Stahley

"Some city services have funding that meets the growing needs of the community," Stahley said. "The General Fund has not kept pace with increasing demand."

When voters resoundingly defeated the proposed payroll tax in November 2023, it meant some services and positions would be on the chopping block during budget season.

Salem residents already have felt the pinch. Vacant positions have been cut. Summer events like the Movies at the Park and First Friday concerts were canceled.

The Salem Public Library announced the elimination of Sunday service three months ago at the downtown main branch, West Salem service was cut to two days a week, and the hours were reduced at both locations to match staffing levels.

