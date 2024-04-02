A different kind of taco at Kansas City Taco Company surprises this carne asada lover

Editor’s note: Star visual journalist Emily Curiel is on the hunt for the best carne asada taco in the Kansas City area. Join this native of Los Angeles in our new video series, “Taco Tales,” as she searches for the taco that checks all the boxes on her list of what’s required for a perfect 10 out of 10.

With “taco” in its name, Kansas City Taco Company in the River Market area beckoned to me like a siren song. Despite my regular drives past, I had never taken the plunge to visit. Recently I decided to satisfy my curiosity and finally step inside for a taste of what they had to offer.

Stepping into Kansas City Taco Company at 520 Walnut St., you are reminded that you are in the River Market by a mural of the iconic River Market archway that covers the wall. Glancing at the menu, I searched eagerly for my go-to favorite, carne asada tacos. To my dismay, they were nowhere to be found. Seeking confirmation, I asked the server, who regretfully confirmed their absence. Undeterred and embracing the opportunity to explore something new, I pivoted and opted for the suadero taco instead.

The anticipation mounted as my order arrived. Presented in a neat taco tray and topped with crema and cilantro, they looked promising. However, my enthusiasm was tempered as I noticed the consommé seeping out, threatening to dampen the tortilla’s crispness. The meat, though flavorful, erred on the side of saltiness, with the shreds of meat being a tad bit too long. Yet, amidst these shortcomings, the crema emerged as a standout, imparting a creamy richness that mitigated the saltiness, while the cilantro lent a refreshing herbal note.

Navigating through the blend of crunchy and soft textures of the tortilla, I found myself contending with the challenge of containing the generously portioned fillings. Adding salsa to the mix only compounded the situation, requiring an abundance of napkins to manage the resulting spillage.

Despite the minor setbacks, I savored each bite, relishing the opportunity to indulge in a different taco tale outside my comfort zone. While the experience may not have been perfect, my visit to Kansas City Taco Company highlighted how exploring new eateries and trying unique dishes can lead to delightful discoveries and unexpected joys.

Watch the video here to see how I rated my Taco Tales experience at Kansas City Taco Company.