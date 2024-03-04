A different kind of candidate forum in 10th District race: YDR, others plan March 25 event

Every now and then you need to shake things up and come at a problem from a different angle.

Democrats in the 10th Congressional District have a big slate of candidates to choose from on April 23. Six candidates, to be exact.

To help make sense of the various opinions, promises and perspectives, editors from four news outlets in the district put our heads together and concocted an alternative to a standard debate. It is, as one person described it, something of a reverse debate.

The York Daily Record, WITF, The York Dispatch and PennLive invited the candidates to join us for an evening in which they will spend much of the night sitting quietly, listening to the voices of the voters.

2024 Democratic candidates for Pa.'s 10th Congressional District, clockwise from top left: Blake Lynch, Shamaine Daniels, Janelle Stelson, Mike O'Brien, John Broadhurst and Rick Coplen.

With the help of Berwood Yost and Stephen Medvic of the Franklin & Marshall Center for Opinion Research, we will first meet with dozens of voters to discern what their top concerns are for the district. We will talk with them about what they need from their representative in Congress.

This is to try to get beyond the nationalization of politics. We think our local representatives in Congress should focus on their constituents’ concerns.

After we hear from the voters, Yost will moderate a conversation with the candidates based on what those voters surfaced.

That discussion will be in front of nearly 300 people at The Rose Lehrman Arts Center on the main campus of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, at 7 p.m. on March 25.

It’s different. It might be a bit chaotic. But we hope to manage a thoughtful, civil conversation about issues that affect everyday lives here in central Pennsylvania. We hope to put the voice of the voters at the forefront of the night. And we hope the candidates will learn something useful about the people one of them might serve in Congress.

The six Democrats – John Broadhurst, Rick Coplen, Shamaine Daniels, Blake Lynch, Michael O’Brien, and Janelle Stelson – plan to be there. We invited incumbent Scott Perry, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary, but he declined.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has no GOP challenger in the 2024 primary.

