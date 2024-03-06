'A different approach': Second Republican files for 50th District in Livingston County

HOWELL — A second Republican candidate is running for Michigan's 50th District, a seat currently held by former sheriff and commissioner Bob Bezotte.

Dominic Restuccia, of Howell, said Livingston County residents need "a conservative fighter."

Republican Jason Woolford, of Marion Township, and Democrat Austin Breuer, of Howell Township, have already announced runs for the seat, which represents Howell and Fowlerville and Cohoctah, Conway, Deerfield, Handy, Hartland, Howell, Iosco, Marion, Oceola, Unadilla Townships — plus parts of Tyrone Township and Putnam Township.

"We continue to lag behind other states that are attracting jobs and innovation," Restuccia told The Daily. "I think we need to have a different approach at trying to bring businesses back instead of throwing money at it."

Dominic Restuccia

Restuccia is a real estate agent with Brighton-based Griffith Realty. He's also served as a congressional staffer for former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop (R-MI) and military legislative assistant to U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah).

Restuccia says the state and country are "at such a crossroads" economically.

"With housing prices, interest rates, energy bills, and grocery costs at record highs, I will fight to make Michigan affordable again for all of us," he wrote in a campaign release. "Lansing politicians are trying to tax, spend, and mandate their way out of this, but I will fight tax increases, cut spending, and take on government bureaucracy and red tape getting in the way of the American dream.”

Protecting parental rights in education, backing law enforcement, and supporting family-owned and local businesses are other priorities.

“I want my daughters to experience an even better Michigan than the one I grew up in," he wrote. "Michigan deserves public policy that makes this the best place to live, work and raise a family. That means good schools, safe communities and strong family values.”

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Bezotte, R-Marion Township, is not seeking re-election and has endorsed Woolford.

It's been a tense couple of months for Bezotte, whose wife alleged physical and emotional abuse in divorce documents filed in December in 44th Circuit Court. Bezotte denied the allegation in his response. He successfully ran for state office in 2020, and was re-elected in 2022.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: 'A different approach': Second Republican files for 50th District