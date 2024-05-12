'Make a difference': St. Francis and Mount Aloysius commencements mark new chapter for graduates

May 12—CRESSON — Hundreds of graduates joined the ranks of many others from two private, Catholic post-secondary education institutions in Cambria County on Saturday.

St. Francis University held its 173rd commencement ceremony while Mount Aloysius conducted its 83rd commencement.

St. Francis University President, the Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R., Ph.D., conferred 155 degrees on health sciences and education graduates and an honorary degree to Cynthia A. Zane, who served as the commencement speaker.

Zane, of Johnstown, started her career in higher education in 1969, graduating from Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital's nursing diploma program. She eventually became president of Hilbert College in 2006 and retired in 2018.

In retirement, she volunteers at Champions for Learning in Naples, Florida.

"You are graduating at a time when both health sciences and education professions continue to experience profound changes post-COVID," Zane said. "It has required incredible courage to practice as a health care professional or as a teacher in these challenging times."

She cited recent research from the 2023-24 academic year, that 55,000 teacher vacancies strained the education system in the United States while sharp increases in need are rising across medical professions.

"The bottom line is that all of you are incredibly needed, and your education here at St. Francis is what will lead you to make a difference in your professions and in this world."

At Mount Aloysius College, degrees were conferred on 184 students.

Gregory Drew, President of Value Drug Company and Mount Aloysius College Board of Trustees member, delivered a commencement address.

"First and foremost, I want to congratulate each and every one for this incredible achievement, graduating from The Mount is no small feat, and you should be immensely proud of all you've accomplished during your time here," Drew said. "As you walk forward into the world beyond these walls, I urge you to carry with you the values and lessons you've learned here at Mount Aloysius College. The Sisters of Mercy have long been known for their dedication to service, to compassion and social justice, and I encourage you to embody these principles in all that you do. Use your knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on the world to stand up for what is right and to advocate to those who are marginalized or oppressed."