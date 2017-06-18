Difference Between Vegetarianism And Veganism

Although the number of people turning to the vegan diet is increasing by the day, there still exists a considerable confusion regarding how different veganism is from vegetarianism. There are many who still fail to understand the hype surrounding the vegan diet since they do not recognize the fact that vegans are not the same as vegetarians.

Vegans are a sect inside vegetarianism which has given up on all food products that are derived from animals. While this means that they stay away from all kinds of animal meat, it also means that the vegan diet avoids animal by-products such as milk, cheese, eggs, butter, among others. Vegetarians, on the other hand, can take a little more liberty with their diet and simply tend to do away with animal flesh in their diet.

People do not become vegans overnight, nor is it recommended to someone who is dependent on a purely non-vegetarian diet. If a non-vegetarian person wants to turn into a vegan, he will first have to transition himself into a vegetarian, before he can move forward to restricting his diet even further, A Taste Of Health reported.

Read: LA Vegan Hotspot Crossroads Launches Late Night Menu

If you ask someone with a vegan lifestyle if he/she was a vegetarian, you are most likely to be met with a hard stare, followed by a “Nope, I am vegan.” This is because most vegans don’t like to be recognized as vegetarians, despite the fact that vegans are a sub-category of the vegetarians.

View photos Veganism More

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez

One of the reasons behind the pride attached to the term “vegan” might be the fact that the term has now become synonymous with more than a diet. It now signifies and entire lifestyle.

People who have transitioned into veganism tend to avoid animal products in all aspects of their lives including clothing, cosmetic products, and household items, apart from food. Vegans are often seen rallying against the use of real fur, animal testing and promoting animal cruelty-free products.

Akin to vegans, some of the lesser known sub-categories of vegetarianism are Lacto-Ovo vegetarians (people who can eat dairy products and eggs) and Lacto-vegetarians (people who can eat dairy, but avoid eggs), Vegan Motivation reported.

It rarely gets less complicated when someone is trying to understand what veganism entails. To make things worse, a vegan diet, too, has sub-categories of its own.

Read: How To Make Eggnog Recipes 2016: Latte, Without Eggs, Vegan And Easy Steps For Classic Holiday Drink

There is the extreme vegan diet, known as the raw vegan. In this particular diet, a person combines the concepts of veganism and raw food diet. This means that the diet not only excludes food products of animal origin but also avoids food items cooked at a temperature of 48 degrees Celsius.

View photos Veganism More