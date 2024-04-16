What’s the difference between a KC tornado watch and a tornado warning? What to know

The Kansas City’s Northland saw a tornado warning issued Tuesday near Clinton, Clay and Platte counties after radar indicated rotation in a thunderstorm near Smithville.

The warning ended at around 10:30 a.m., as tornado sirens sounded across the area while powerful storms pushed through the area.

Sarah Boyd, a public relations manager with Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said some damage was reported in the area, including an overturned camper at the Camp Branch campground and the roof blown off the KC Trap Shooters Association building at 6420 N.E. 176th St.

During the warning issued by the National Weather Service, people were urged to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

“Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the weather service said.

While a tornado watch and a tornado warning can be similar, they are very different. Here’s what you need to know and how to distinguishbetween them .

Local Radar Image

Tornado watch vs tornado warning: What’s the difference?

It’s easy to confuse the difference between watches and warnings when it comes to severe weather like thunderstorms and tornadoes.

When the National Weather Service issues a watch, it means to be prepared for the severe weather. Warnings, on the other hand, mean to take action because severe weather has either been reported by spotters or indicated by radar.

A tornado watch is issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. A tornado watch’s area is large and can cover numerous counties and even cross into other states.

If a tornado watch is issued in your area, the weather service says to be prepared and ready to act if the next level, a warning, is issued or if you suspect a tornado is approaching.

However, if a tornado warning is issued, that means severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar, according to the weather service. There is imminent danger to life and property and people should take shelter, the weather service said.

Warnings typically cover much smaller areas.

The Star’s Bob Cronkleton contributed to this report.