A dietitian shares a healthy Mediterranean-inspired meal plan for spring

These seasonal, Mediterranean-inspired recipes are simple to execute and feature make-ahead directions and some smart swaps. For example, if you’re vegetarian, double up on the chickpeas and omit the chicken. Don’t like kale? No problem! Swap in arugula or another dark leafy green. They’re smart on time, too. Several of these recipes roast vegetables and lemons on a sheet pan, making these dishes great for meal prep day.

All of these recipes are perfect for lunch or dinner — or you can save time by making extra to eat the next day.

Greek Veggie Bowl

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

This recipe is chock full of vegetables and herbs that add nutrients such as vitamin C, A, fiber and antioxidants. With the exception of the eggplant and zucchini, all ingredients can be cooked and stored in airtight containers up to 24 hours in advance. Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 24 hours.

Swap Option: This recipe calls for grape tomatoes, but you can substitute any other kind of tomato. Instead of green peppers, feel free to use yellow or orange peppers. You may also use basmati rice in place of the frozen cauliflower rice. To make this dish with regular rice, follow the cooking instructions on the package. Add fresh herbs, garlic and onion to the water while the rice cooks.

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 eggplant, diced

1 large zucchini, sliced

2 cups grape tomatoes

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1½ teaspoons fine sea salt, divided

1 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 (8 ounce) package frozen cauliflower rice

1 small onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 bunch fresh dill, chopped

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 lemon, juiced

Hummus, for serving

Crumbled feta cheese, for serving (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread peppers, eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes across it in an even layer. Toss with1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until vegetables are soft and start to blister.

Heat remaining oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, dill and parsley and cook until onion turns translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook cauliflower rice based on package instructions, then add to the onion and garlic mixture, along with lemon juice. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, then set aside.

Assemble the bowl: Divide roasted vegetables and cauliflower rice among 4 bowls. Top with hummus or feta cheese (if using). Serve immediately or store in an airtight container for later.

Roasted Chickpeas and Chicken

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

This recipe focuses on simple ingredients such as fresh produce and protein while combining classic flavors like garlic and rosemary. The vegetables, with the exception of the garlic, can be chopped and prepped ahead, making this dish easy to whip up on a busy weeknight. Serve with a small glass of crisp dry white wine such as Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio.

Swap Option: You can substitute other varieties of lean protein such as shrimp or fish. Be sure to adjust the cook time as necessary.

Fresh rosemary is best here but half the amount of dried rosemary can be substituted. If you have other fresh herbs on hand such as parsley or thyme, you can add or substitute with those as well to use up what you have in the fridge

White beans can be substituted for the chickpeas.

If tomatoes are out of season, use a half of a can of drained, no-salt-added diced tomatoes. The red onion can be subbed for shallots.

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients

For the Chickpeas

1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and dried

3 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary, divided

2 very large shallots, sliced into small wedges

2 Roma tomatoes, de-seeded and cut into wedges

2 lemons, sliced

4-6 garlic cloves, smashed

For the Chicken

2 large chicken breasts, pounded to ½-inch thick

2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the Kale

One bunch or bag of kale (tuscan, dinosaur, or curly)

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

For the Chickpeas:

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, toss chickpeas with 1 teaspoon oil and 1½ teaspoons rosemary. Spread the mixture on half of the prepared baking sheet.

In the same bowl, toss the shallots, tomatoes, lemon slices and garlic with remaining rosemary and oil. Spread evenly on the other side of the sheet pan, arranging some lemon slices and garlic within the chickpea mixture.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until soft and tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Set aside some lemon slices and garlic for the sautéed kale.

For the Chicken

In the same bowl, toss pounded chicken with garlic, rosemary, oil, salt and pepper.

In a grill pan set over medium-high heat, cook chicken breasts for 5 to 6 minutes per side, or until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast reaches 165 F. Set aside.

For the Kale

In a large straight-sided skillet set over medium heat, add ¼ cup of water and bring to a gentle simmer. Add kale, reserved lemon slices, salt and pepper. Saute for 4 to 5 minutes, or until kale is wilted and water has evaporated.

Assemble a large platter or bowl with kale, sliced grilled chicken, chickpeas, roasted shallots and tomatoes.

Italian Arugula Salad with Roasted Lemon Dressing

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

I got the idea for this zesty salad from a friend, who was given an abundance of lemons from someone’s tree. We collaborated on some creative ways to use up the lemons and the result was this lemony salad dressing. Roasting the lemons takes away a lot of the sourness and gives it a slightly savory depth of flavor.

This easy recipe, which features an array of brightly colored vegetables, has lean protein and healthy fats. Thanks to the beautiful colors, your little ones will be excited to help with assembling the salad. This is an easy meal prep recipe that you can make in advance and enjoy throughout the week. Save even more time by using pre-grilled chicken and roasted chickpeas. It’s a dish best served cold or at room temperature.

Arugula is a hearty green but any leftovers should be stored in the fridge, covered, with arugula and dressing stored separately on the side, until ready to assemble. This salad can be made entirely in advance, so long as you keep the dressing on the side. If you want to make the dressing in advance, bring it to room temperature before serving, as the olive oil will solidify slightly when cold.

Technique Tip: The dressing can be made using a whisk, mini food processor or even a ball jar with a lid

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 4 servings

Ingredients

7 lemons, halved

4 garlic cloves, smashed

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (divided), plus more for the dressing

6 cups arugula

4 (4-6 ounce) grilled chicken breasts

1 cup canned chickpeas

20 black olives, halved

1 cup sliced, roasted peppers

4 tablespoons ricotta salata or shaved Parmesan

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the lemons, garlic and olive oil.

Use tongs to place lemons cut side down on the prepared baking pan. Top with garlic and oil. Roast for about 20 to 25 minutes, turning the lemons right side up halfway through cooking. Once cooled, juice and strain the lemons.

In a small bowl, combine equal parts roasted lemon juice and olive oil. Add roasted garlic, salt and pepper to taste.

In a large bowl, arrange the arugula and top with chicken, chickpeas, olives, roasted peppers and cheese. Drizzle the dressing and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

Pistachio-Crusted Salmon

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

I wanted to find a seafood dish that my little ones would want to eat. They love pistachios so I thought this would be something they would be interested in trying. This dish is chock full of healthy fats from the salmon and roasted pistachios. For a well-rounded meal, serve with sautéed dark leafy greens such as spinach or a crisp salad. This a quick, easy weeknight meal but can also be used for date night! It’s best enjoyed hot from the oven.

Technique Tip: Use a pastry brush to help spread the mustard mixture evenly over the salmon filets.

Swap Option: Try chicken breasts or chicken thighs in place of salmon.

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2 servings

Ingredients

2 (6-ounce) salmon filets

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon coarse grain mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup roasted and lightly salted pistachios, coarsely chopped

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment pepper.

Pat dry salmon and place on the prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper.

In a small bowl, combine mustard, garlic and oil. Use a pastry brush to spread the mustard mixture on top of the salmon filets. Carefully press chopped pistachios over mustard mixture.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, depending on thickness of filets, until just opaque and flaky.

Grain Bowl with Pistachios and Sweet Potatoes

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

This recipe is plant-forward and is loaded with nutrients such as vitamin A and fiber. Pistachios, which are brightly featured in this grain bowl, have 6 grams of protein per serving. It’s a delicious and easy weeknight dinner to serve for a meatless Monday, but feel free to add air-fried salmon for more protein. It’s enjoyable both hot and cold, and leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days.

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2 servings

Serving Size: ½ cup

Ingredients

½ cup sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾-in cubes

1 bunch broccolini, trimmed

1 shallot, peeled and quartered

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

1 cup quinoa

4 teaspoons pesto

2 tablespoons unshelled lightly salted roasted pistachios

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Spread sweet potatoes, broccolini and shallots in an even layer on a sheet pan. Season with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, then remove broccolini and shallots and set aside. Cook sweet potatoes for 10 to 15 minutes more.

Meanwhile, prepare quinoa according to package instructions.

To serve, divide quinoa and pesto between two bowls. Top with roasted vegetables and pistachios.

Shopping List

Canned and jarred items

2 (15.5-ounce) cans chickpeas

1 (6-ounce) can black olives

1 (12- ounce) jar roasted red peppers

1 (6.5 ounce) jar pesto

Nuts and grains

1 ( 6-ounce) bag unshelled lightly salted roasted pistachios

1 package quinoa

Fresh produce

2 (5-ounce) bags arugula

1 bunch of broccolini

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 bunch fresh dill

1 eggplant

2 heads garlic

1 bunch kale (tuscan, dinosaur or curly)

10 medium lemons

1 small onion

1 bunch fresh parsley

1 bunch fresh rosemary

1 large sweet potato

1 pint grape tomatoes

2 Roma tomatoes

3 large shallots

1 large zucchini

Refrigerated

1 (10-ounce) container hummus

Meat and seafood

7 large chicken breasts

2 (8-ounce) salmon filets

Dairy

1 (6-ounce) package feta cheese crumbles

1/4 pound ricotta salata or shaved parmesan

Frozen items

1 (8-ounce) package frozen cauliflower rice

Pantry Staples

Extra-virgin oil olive

Fine sea salt

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Coarse grain mustard

