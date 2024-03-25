Diesel spill Friday, emergency response through the weekend
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
CD Projekt Red is offering PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players the chance to check out Cyberpunk 2077 for free over the Easter weekend. You’ll be able to play up to five hours of the sprawling first-person RPG at no extra cost.
The Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards credit card can be useful for college students looking for a basic card for emergencies or recurring expenses.
Reactions to the ban were impassioned and varied among NFL players past and present.
Concacaf's anti-discrimination protocols feel toothless at this point.
A furious rally on Wall Street to start 2024 took a breather at the beginning of the final week of the year's first quarter.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
TechCrunch Mobility is a weekly newsletter dedicated to all things transportation. Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Before we jump into the startup and tech fray, I wanted to touch on some activity over on the hill — Capitol Hill, that is.
In this edition of Week in Review, we have big news on the latest Apple antitrust lawsuit. The U.S. joined international regulators in accusing Apple of using monopolistic tactics to lock in iPhone users. In response, Apple claims the DOJ's actions could ruin exactly what its users enjoy about its phones and ecosystem.
Adrian Hallmark will replace 77-year-old Amedeo Felisa as CEO of Aston Martin no later than October 1, 2024.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
Former President Trump stands to gain billions in stock shares in a merger announced Friday of his social media company and a shell company.
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
The prospect of a reversal from interest-rate hikes continues to buoy investors' spirits.
Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is adding live scores for sports games. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that Threads has started testing live scores for NBA games, and that the platform plans to add support for additional leagues in the future. The launch of the feature comes as Threads continues to take on X, which has had live scores for sports games for around a decade now.
Johnson will not necessarily lose his job as a result of Greene’s resolution. But the threat is real.
With 32 hours of playback time and top-notch sound, these will instantly become your best ... buds.
REI is currently offering an enticing 20% off coupon for popular gear from Yeti, from coolers to waterproof bags to camping chairs