Diesel spill closes eastbound US-90 near Baldwin

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — Motorists on eastbound US-90 near Baldwin are being detoured around a wreck that has spilled diesel fuel on the roadway, authorities said.

Officials said all eastbound lanes of US-90 are closed following a crash involving an 18-wheeler that hit an object in the roadway. The crash has caused diesel fuel to spill onto the road.

Traffic is being diverted at Jeanerette to La. 182 East to bypass the crash site. No estimate as to when the crash will be cleared is yet available, but the spill will likely require a hazmat team to resolve.

