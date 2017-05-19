Diego Costa, Pedro to lead Spain at Macedonia WCup qualifier

MADRID (AP) — Recently crowned English champions Diego Costa and Pedro Rodriguez will lead Spain's attack in a World Cup qualifier next month.

The Chelsea scorers were chosen by coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday when he announced his squad for Spain's June 11 qualifier at Macedonia. Four days prior, Spain hosts Colombia in a friendly.

Diego Costa has 20 goals, with Pedro adding eight more, to help Chelsea win the Premier League.

In a list dominated by Real Madrid (6) and Barcelona (5) players, Lopetegui gave Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga his first call-up. He will back up David de Gea and Pepe Reina.

Spain plays the friendly against Colombia in Murcia on June 7, before heading to Skopje to play Macedonia.

Spain is in first place in European qualifying Group G, tied on points with Italy. Macedonia is in fifth place, after Israel and Albania, with three points from five matches.

While Spain plays Macedonia, Italy hosts last-place Liechtenstein.

___

Spain:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad), Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion (Atlético), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Francisco "Isco" Alarcon (Real Madrid), David Silva (Manchester City), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Pedro Rodriguez (Chelsea), Gerard Deulofeu (AC Milan), Victor "Vitolo" Machin (Sevilla), Diego Costa (Chelsea), Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).