‘All died violently’: 5 people, including 2 kids, found dead in Oklahoma City home

Five people, including two children, were found dead inside an Oklahoma City home Monday morning, police said.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight referred to the deceased as a family. Knight said by email that police can’t yet reveal what investigators believe happened, but he said, “All died violently."

Police were dispatched to the residence about 16 miles west of downtown Oklahoma City at about 9:35 a.m. based on a report that there were bodies inside, Knight said. Officers discovered the five, including at least two believed to be children, when they arrived, he said.

“The five people had injuries all consistent with homicide,” Knight said. Their identities were still pending official confirmation.

Detectives were requesting a judge’s approval to search the residence, Knight said. Upon approval, he said in a video statement, police planned to send a crime scene investigation team “to process the scene."

Until then, he noted, not much more could be said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com