‘He died a little hero’: neighbor of Bellevue shooting victim sets up GoFundMe

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A neighbor of a teen who was shot and killed at Red Caboose Park spoke out about how the community can help the grieving family.

Police are still sorting out the details surrounding the shooting death of 13-year-old Aayden Hayes last Wednesday.

“It was terrifying,” next-door neighbor Heather Richardson said. “It broke my heart. He was a sweetheart.”

She said that her three kids were with Hayes when it happened.

“They all took off to the park,” Richardson said. “It is summer time. But thirty minutes later, my kids came running in the house screaming and crying.”

Metro police said 15-year-old De’Anthony Osasosifo is the gunman. Richardson said that Hayes was protecting his 16-year-old sister during a fight.

“He died a little hero,” Richardson added.

Aayden’s sister was hit by bullets too. Richardson said she’s out of the hospital now. Reportedly, the gun used in the crime was stolen.

“I think people could be more safe with their guns,” Richardson said. “They’re getting them from cars. That’s where this guy got it. It was a stolen gun.”

Richardson set up a GoFundMe for the family for these unexpected expenses.

“These people are really good people and they could use any support offered,” Richardson said.

