The Die Hard Writer Just Settled the Christmas Movie Debate Once and For All

Yippee-ki-yay, Die Hard fans. Go ahead and switch from the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas fare and fire up Die Hard, because the film’s writer has confirmed that it is indeed a Christmas story.

CNN reporter Jake Tapper used his investigative journalism skills to get to the bottom of one of the burning questions that is dividing the nation—is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Tapper reached out to the film’s writer, Steven de Souza, on Twitter and asked him to settle the debate once and for all.

@StevenEdeSouza I’m sure you e weighed in on it before, but I’ve never heard you or Jeb Stuart offer your take on whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 24, 2017

Yes, because the studio rejected the Purim draft #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie — Steven E. de Souza (@StevenEdeSouza) December 24, 2017

According to de Souza, Die Hard really is a Christmas movie, but only “because the studio rejected the Purim draft.” While the idea of Bruce Willis’s sardonic, seen-it-all police officer John McClane battling Alan Rickman as a Hans Gruber-esque Haman laying siege to the office Purim party will make many movie-lovers chuckle, it’s good to know that Die Hard can safely be added to the Christmas movie playlist next to It’s A Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story.

