They didn't respond to your party invitation. It may be time to drop them from your list

QUESTION: Should I be really mad that several of my guests did not reply to my party invitation? I asked that they RSVP by a certain date, and after that day had come and gone, I did not know what to do. I ended up calling them, but still some did not answer and did not attend. Is there a better way to invite people to a party?

CALLIE’S ANSWER: I understand forgetting to RSVP, but a phone call or text reminder helps! I would be mad if they didn't respond after calling and never showed up. That is inconsiderate when someone is trying to nail down numbers for a party.

LILLIE-BETH’S ANSWER: Feeling hurt is a normal reaction, but it doesn’t have to be the only one. Calling them when they missed the RSVP date was a right move — people are so overwhelmed and distracted these days that even the doctor’s offices, hair salons, etc., have to remind us about appointments. One outlet I know will call or text constantly until you confirm the appointment; I get annoyed having to call them back to say, “yes, I am coming to the appointment I made YESTERDAY.”

You aren’t being annoying by following up with them — you have planned a nice gathering with friends and people aren’t responding. You need the information so you can plan food, drinks, table-setting (if necessary), etc., and it’s rude and frustrating they have ignored that. I’m so sorry, and I know it’s even worse that they didn’t come even after the second prompt. If you can help it, don’t analyze why but just plan the best you can and adjust your numbers accordingly. Finally, enjoy the guests who came because they truly wanted to be there, as well as the fun parts of party-planning. It is a lot of effort, and hosting your friends is a meaningful way to connect! Cheers to you for taking that on!

HELEN’S ANSWER: Replying to a party invitation is important because it tells the host how much food and drink is necessary for the number of guests coming to the event. Most people get that and reply accordingly. For the few that don’t understand, call them, or text them, to be sure they received the invitation. For those you call or text and they still don’t answer, take them as a “no” for whatever reasons they might have.

Your way of inviting them and then reminding them is just fine. If you invite them again and they don’t reply, it might be time to revise your list. Getting mad or irritated because of the disrespect shown in this circumstance is valid because your feelings are important, but try to not let it consume your thoughts. The guests who can come and who will enjoy your party are very important! Concentrate on them!

GUEST’S ANSWER: Adrienne Nobles, vice president for communications and public affairs at the University of Central Oklahoma and 2023-2024 Junior League of Oklahoma City president: I can certainly understand being frustrated when guests do not RSVP to a party. Knowing how many people plan to attend is important in planning the details of an event, such as food, drink and location. RSVPing to an event is also a respectful thing to do.

Your question, though, is should you “be really mad.” My answer is no — mostly for your own peace and wellbeing. As valid as it may feel, anger is rarely very productive and can have more of an impact on the person who is angry than the source of the anger. This doesn’t mean you necessarily forget the action or bypass accountability. Consider following up after the event with an email or text that says, “I missed you at my party. I’d like to invite you to future gatherings. What is the best way to get an invitation to you?” And if they persist in being unresponsive to invitations, share your frustration and disappointment, and be prepared to potentially leave them off the invitation list in the future.

This all said, in our increasingly media-heavy world, it is difficult sometimes to break through the communication clutter. Attention spans are short and social media algorithms can be unpredictable. To maximize opportunities for a response, I suggest using an online invitation platform, such as Paperless Post, that is a bit elevated in its look and delivery and provides options to schedule reminders as the event gets closer. I also suggest using multiple touchpoints. So, in addition to an e-invitation, consider sending a follow up text message with an image of the invitation and/or mailing a printed invitation, if budget allows.

Most importantly, celebrate the friends who do choose to accept your invitations and enjoy hosting them at your event!

Since 2009, Callie, Lillie-Beth and Helen have written this generational etiquette column. They also include guest responses from a wide range of ages each week. So many years later, Callie is 20-plus; Lillie-Beth is 40-plus and Helen is 60-plus. To ask an etiquette question, email helen.wallace@cox.net.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Reach out after no RSVP, then consider dropping them from your list