“We didn’t even know about the landfill,” Potential Rabbit Hill landfill in Aiken County stirring up controversy

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A proposed landfill project is stirring up controversy in Aiken County, with neighbors voicing their concerns. “It’s a little uncanny; they want to call it Rabbit Hill and clear out all of the land that the rabbits live on.,” mother of two Courtney Crafton said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control received an application to replace the Hilltop landfill with Rabbit Hill on Dixie Clay Road. Hilltop is nearing capacity, based on a recent report. The new location would be near neighborhoods, churches, and Jefferson Elementary. Crafton’s son is in 4K at the school.

“There have been records of a lot of unsafe gases that can travel off of landfills,” she shared. “They’re also toxic, especially to children who are developing their immune systems,” she added.

“And you got houses back over there and so all of your debris that comes in, it’s gonna contaminate your soil,” Andrew Wright added.

Community members worry about wildlife, traffic, and emergency readiness, especially if landfill fires happen. They cite the size of the nearest fire stations as a concern. “We didn’t even know about the landfill, so how would we know if there was something to go wrong,” Crafton asked. I think we definitely need an emergency evacuation plan for the school, at the very least. Maybe even for the community, too,” she added.

They want the chance to talk with the developers to discuss concerns and propose another solution. “Please for our kids; Would you extend the buffer another 500 feet? Would you leave all of that vegetation, the buffer? Would you leave it vegetation between the school and between the landfill? Would you install groundwater devices that continuously monitor for groundwater contamination,” she asked.

“It should be moved somewhere else. Where should it go? I don’t know, but it should be, it should be in in a deserted area where there’s no houses or nothing around, not near a school,” Wright shared.

DHEC says they are still deciding if they will move forward with the project. Meanwhile, a Facebook group and an online petition aimed at halting the effort are gaining traction.

Facebook: Petition Rabbit Hill Landfill

Change.org petition: Halt the Construction of Rabbit Hill Class 2 Landfill

