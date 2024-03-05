‘They didn’t do it clearly enough’: SCOTUS ruling prompts worries of another Jan. 6 crisis

The Supreme Court said Monday it was avoiding “chaos” by squashing state-level efforts to throw Donald Trump off the ballot.

Instead, the high court may have just shifted that chaos to Congress.

The decision ignited an intense debate among election experts and constitutional scholars about whether the court has opened a path to another Jan. 6 crisis four years after the attack on the Capitol.

That’s because the justices explicitly ruled that the power to determine whether Trump is eligible for another term as president — or is disqualified as an “oathbreaking insurrectionist” — lies with the House and Senate.

The five justices who fully endorsed the court’s lead opinion envisioned Congress passing “enforcement legislation” to make this call. But scholars say the 13-page opinion left room for Trump’s detractors to pursue another path if he receives a majority of electoral votes this November: They could try to throw out his electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2025, when Congress will meet to certify the winner of the 2024 election.

Such a scenario would be an extraordinary turnabout. On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump promoted bogus claims of voter fraud to lobby congressional Republicans to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory — a push that inspired a mob to storm the Capitol and lash out violently when the effort failed. His allies relied on fringe interpretations of the 12th Amendment to push their last-ditch gambit.



Next time, it may be Democrats insisting that they have the constitutional authority under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause to block Trump from taking office based on his own efforts to derail the transfer of power.

Monday’s decision could fuel that argument — even if the justices didn’t intend for their opinion to be read that way.

“They were trying to avoid all of this. They were trying to foreclose an effort to disqualify Trump after he wins,” said Ned Foley, a constitutional law expert from Ohio State University. “But they didn’t do it clearly enough.”

The lack of clarity, he continued, has sparked a debate: “Is there power in Congress to consider the [disqualification] issue in January?”

The court’s opinion did not explicitly address that scenario. The opinion did stress that, for federal lawmakers to enforce the insurrection clause, they would have to set out criteria for who is disqualified. Congress, the court added, has not passed any legislation enforcing the provision since 1870.

Some experts say formal legislation is crucial. It would strain credulity, they said, for Trump’s opponents in Congress to attempt to unravel an Electoral College victory by the ex-president, at least without forcing them to embrace some untested theories of their own.

“I think today’s opinion will at least close the door on some of that discourse,” said Derek Muller, a constitutional scholar at the University of Notre Dame.

The debate underscores the fragility of America’s democratic institutions at their most vulnerable point — the transfer of presidential power — which is governed as much by norms, oaths and promises to exercise power in good faith as by the letter of the law. Trump’s allies claimed in 2020 that key aspects of the federal laws governing that process were unconstitutional and could be ignored by Congress in service of preventing Biden’s victory. The next electoral vote count will be the first operating in the shadow of the Jan. 6 attack, with the country on tenterhooks no matter the outcome of this year’s election.

So far, Democrats in Congress — including two who served on the Jan. 6 select committee and concluded that Trump indeed joined an insurrection in 2021 — have expressed caution and restraint.

“It does not at first read appear that the Court indicated a viable path to implement Section 3 of the 14th Amendment absent enactment of a law outlining procedures to do so,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) in a statement on the court’s ruling. But she added that she is continuing to review the ruling and hopes to hear from legal experts on Congress’ role.



Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) echoed that sentiment, telling POLITICO “my initial reading of it suggests that they are saying that Congress must act … to pass a statute, but I am not certain of that and we want to explore it. So I don't want to pronounce on that.”

Some constitutional scholars noted, however, that Congress did pass legislation that lawmakers could view as justifying challenges to Trump’s electors in 2025: a 2022 law reforming the electoral vote counting process intended to prevent a future effort to subvert the results. That law sharply limited the types of challenges lawmakers could raise to electoral votes certified by the states but included a key exception: Lawmakers may object to any electoral votes they believe were not “regularly given” — a loosely defined term from 19th century legislation related to the transfer of power.

If Democrats determine that Trump is ineligible to hold office, they could conclude that his electoral votes were not “regularly given” and mount objections on Jan. 6, 2025. However, some experts said such a strained reading of the Supreme Court’s ruling would be akin to the fringe theories espoused by Trump’s allies three years ago. And of course, the odds of a Trump Electoral College victory coinciding with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate are small, they noted.

The fallout after the November election, experts said, will depend on the political discourse after Election Day. Foley said any national debate about whether to disqualify Trump if he appeared victorious on Election Day could stoke “civil unrest.”

One reason the justices may have shied away from explicitly limiting Congress to legislation to enforce the ban on insurrectionists is that the House and Senate have historically been considered to have broad authority to resolve disputes over whom to seat, including questions about qualifications. In 1870, former Confederate officer Zebulon Vance was appointed to a Senate seat from North Carolina, but the Senate refused to admit him due to his role in the Civil War. After an amnesty, he was elected to the Senate in 1878 and later took his seat.

The court’s opinion Monday referred to this process as part of the “unique powers” of the House and Senate under the Constitution.

Nicholas Wu and Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.