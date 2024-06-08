‘We didn’t do it’: Charges dismissed against father, stepmother in 1989 cold case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charges were dismissed Friday against a father and stepmother accused of killing their 5-year-old son, Justin Lee Turner, more than 30 years ago.

Judge Roger Young dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning the ruling is final and the case cannot be retried at any point. The decision was essentially made due to the age of the case and lack of key physical evidence.

“We didn’t do it,” Megan Turner said while speaking to news outlets Friday afternoon. “Every little thing that came up, everybody tried to point in our direction. Nobody ever looked at the actual facts. It’s like a decision was made from day one and that’s the only way it went. People never heard our side of the story.”

Victor and Megan Turner speak to news outlets after Friday’s decision (WCBD)

According to court documents, officials said the pre-indictment delay caused substantial prejudice to both defendants, Victor and Megan Turner, infringing on their right to a fair trial.

“The court further finds that the prejudice to the defendants far outweighs any reason for the delay — reasons the State of South Carolina has failed to identify in this case,” the document said. While the court found no issues with how prosecutors handled the case, its unique circumstances found the dismissal appropriate.

Victor Lee Turner and Megan Renee Turner (formerly Pamela K. Turner) were arrested at their Cross Hill, South Carolina home back in January and extradited to Berkeley County to face murder charges. They were released on a $50,000 surety bond each, told not to leave the state, and had to surrender their passports.

Their attorney said during initial hearings that 35 years was too long of a wait to prosecute the case with no new evidence, especially because a grand jury, multiple sheriffs, and solicitors have looked at the case over the years.

Megan and Victor filed separate motions to dismiss warrants against them and defense attorneys presented a new theory that serial killer Richard Mark Evontiz was in the area and had an opportunity to kill the boy.

It stemmed from a letter the defense team received from a law professor at the University of Virginia School of Law who serves as director of its Innocence Project, who investigates possible wrongful convictions.

According to the letter, they discovered that Evonitz – believed to be a serial killer from Columbia, South Carolina – arrived in Charleston on a naval ship on March 3, 1989 — the same day Turner went missing and noted the man killed young children often near their bus stops.

“You’ve got a serial killer out there that possibly could be the person who did it. But he was never looked at, so we were always the ones under suspicion,” said Megan Turner during a Friday afternoon press conference.

It was a theory the judge and other attorneys needed to consider before moving forward.

Turner went missing on the morning of March 3, 1989. After a two-day search, the child’s father found him inside a camper on the family’s property.

FILE | Photo of Justin Turner | WCBD

A videographer from sister station WCBD was following along that morning when the discovery was made. An affidavit shows Victor found Turner’s body “within seconds” of entering the camper during search efforts the morning of March 5, 1989.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said that the video indicated Victor knew where Justin was located because he went straight to him.

“Rather than react to finding his son and personally checking for any indication of life whatsoever, the co-defendant instead backed out of the camper commenting, “He’s in there, my son is in there. Somebody’s hurt him,” the affidavit read.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office used new technology and that video as part of a fresh investigation into Turner’s disappearance and death. It led them to arrest Victor and Megan at their Upstate home.

Affidavits released by the sheriff’s office said the Turners falsely reported the 5-year-old boy as missing after he failed to get off the school bus in the afternoon. He never got on that bus in the morning.

In its filing Friday, the court said many witnesses in the case are deceased or unavailable, and several pieces of physical evidence could not be gathered or tested because they no longer exist, such as the camper where the child was found, clothes with urine stains, and a dog leash.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office believed a dog collar was used with the dog leash to strangle Justin Lee Turner. Detectives said there was trace evidence of possible fibers on the victim’s shirt and possible polyester fibers on the dog leash.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson released a statement saying in part, “As the testimony at the motions hearing revealed, the time that has passed since this despicable crime has resulted in witness testimony and evidence that is now unavailable. Furthermore, mistakes that were made 35 years ago could not be remedied. The Court has found that the unavailability of this evidence is unjustly prejudicial to the defense. The Court has also noted the lack of any new evidence from this investigation. We have no grounds to dispute the Court’s findings.”

As for the camper, Victor claimed Friday afternoon that the camper was unlocked and only he and Megan had a key. “It had never been locked. The lock was there from when we got ready to use it, which we never got ready to use it yet cause we were working with it. I even turned around and said they could have the camper to look things over with. They said ‘No, we don’t need that,” he said.

“It’s been over 30 years. We haven’t been able to talk, we’ve been under suspicion, and our life has been hell over all of this,” said Megan Turner. “We couldn’t say anything – if we said anything they tried to turn it against us […] we were instructed not to ever talk, not to say anything because we were under suspicion.”

Megan Turner was the only one arrested in 1990 after a coroner’s inquest led to a verdict that she be “held for further action,” according to records. A Berkeley County Grand Jury indicted her in February 1990, but the charges were dismissed without prejudice later that year.

Victor Turner after Justin’s body was found in a camper | WCBD

Megan Turner (Pamela) | WCBD

Her charges were based on inconsistent statements, the dog leash found in the kitchen, peculiar statements and questions to third parties, the proximity of the body to the Turner’s residence, and a claim by law enforcement that she deviated from her normal morning routine the day he went missing.

Victor was not charged in 1989 because he had an alibi that he was at work the morning Justin disappeared.

“Unfortunately, today charges Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office brought against Victor Lee Turner and Megan Renee Turner, in regards to the Justin Turner case, were dismissed by a judge,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “Berkeley County cold case detectives work tirelessly to bring justice to victims and families. This is not the outcome we were seeking; however, we understand the technicality of prosecuting cases from crimes that occurred years ago. We would like to thank Scarlett Wilson and the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for their work on the case.”

Justin Turner’s family thanked Sheriff Lewis, detectives, and others in a statement after the decision. “So many have come into this office and left without hearing our families’ cries, but Sheriff Lewis promised to do everything he could, and that’s exactly what he did. Today, our justice system failed an innocent 5-year-old boy. In my opinion, based off the overwhelming

evidence, the ones responsible for Justin’s death had the chance to face justice here, but instead chose to stay silent and face the final justice handed out by God for eternity! The truth is there, the justice is not. My fight for Justin will never stop!”

