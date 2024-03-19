Did you win the Powerball? Two $1M tickets sold in Texas as jackpot climbs to $687 million

A couple of Texans cashed out after winning a million dollars each in the Powerball lottery.

The tickets were bought at Swipe For Fuel, located at 7202 Tidwell Road in northeast Houston, and at Pepe’s Drive Thru, located at 121 North Salinas Boulevard in Donna, which matched all five numbers without the Powerball.

Powerball winning numbers for March 18

The winning numbers were 10-17-20-39-44, Powerball 16, and Power Play 3X.

Powerball climbs to $687million

The Powerball grand prize is now estimated at $687million. According to Powerball.com, it’s the 12th-largest in Powerball history.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

When are Powerball drawings?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

How can someone win the Powerball Jackpot?

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

What are the chances of winning the Powerball jackpot?

According to Powerball.com, the odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338. There’s a 1 in 24.87 chance at any prize, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

Data from Megamillions mentioned people have a 1 in 24 chance of winning any payout, ranging from $2 to the jackpot, in Mega Millions. The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are roughly 1 in 302.6 million.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Did you win the Powerball? Two $1M tickets sold in Texas