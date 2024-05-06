Did you win? Megabucks ticket sold in Northboro for weekend drawing lands $5.37 million jackpot

One lucky lottery player is a lot richer this Monday morning.

A Megabucks ticket sold in Northboro for Saturday’s drawing is the winner of a $5.37 million jackpot, state lottery officials said.

The Quic Pic ticket was sold at Lowe’s Variety and Meat Shop at 255 W. Main St. in Northboro.

The winning numbers are 4-11-15-26-30-40.

This is the second Megabucks jackpot won since the game was redesigned on Nov. 12, 2023 to “bring more value to players, with better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and double the winnings for all non-jackpot prize tiers,” according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Monday drawings were added to the traditional lineup of Wednesday and Saturday drawings.

By reducing the numbers to choose from in the game from 49 to 44, the odds of winning the jackpot and all other prize tiers improved significantly, state lottery officials said. The odds of winning the jackpot went from 1 in 13,983,826 to 1 in 7,059,052.

Megabucks prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

