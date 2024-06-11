Did you win the lottery? Winning Powerball ticket worth $223 million sold in New Jersey

Did you just win the Powerball?

Saturday night's drawing may have been a bust, but it looks like Monday's $223 million pot (valued at $104.7 million) belongs to a ticket sold in New Jersey.

What are the winning Powerball numbers?

Monday night's winning numbers were 3, 10, 33, 58, 59, and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play was 2x.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, at 10:59 p.m.

