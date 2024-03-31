Did you win? The $935M Powerball jackpot numbers revealed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Luck be a lady tonight? No one has won and the Powerball jackpot since Jan. 1 so it just keeps growing and growing.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of an estimated $935 million, or $452.3 million in cash — the fifth largest in the game’s history.

The weekend winning numbers were:

12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and Powerball 23. The Power Play is 3X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

