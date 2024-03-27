Did you win the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Check Tuesday's winning numbers

Check your tickets! You might be a billionaire.

The Mega Millions jackpot finally topped $1 billion after months of growing steadily. The jackpot is the fifth-largest prize in the game's history. Mega Millions jackpot was last won on December 8, 2023, when two lottery players in California split $395 million. The cash option at the time was $189 million.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Tuesday:

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 26

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 7-11-22-29-38 and the Megaball was 4, with a Megaplier of 2X.

Were there Mega Millions winners in Tuesday's drawing?

It's too soon to tell so make sure you check your tickets.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions lottery?

You have a 1 in 24 chance of winning any payout, ranging from $2 to the jackpot, according to data gathered by Mega Millions. The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are roughly 1 in 302.6 million.

How many balls do I need to win Mega Millions prizes? How much are tickets?

Matching just the Mega Ball is worth a $2 prize, the same cost as a ticket. Paying for a Megaplier will cost you an extra dollar, but can boost your prize money if you match others.

For example, you can win $10 if you match three regular balls. Doing so with a megaplier of 2, increases your prize to $20, a megaplier of 3 pushes it up to $30, and so on.

In Texas, and states outside of California, matching all five white balls is worth up to $1 million. Should the megaplier be 5, a potential prize of $5 million is on the table for a match five.

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Mega Millions jackpots ever won, according to the lottery:

$1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois Current jackpot: $1.13 billion

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Who won the $1.13B Mega Millions jackpot? Checking winning numbers