Did WikiLeaks just unmask CIA cyberoperations?

Nearly four years after Edward Snowden leaked top-secret details exposing National Security Agency surveillance programs, the US intelligence community is facing another crisis that could change the face of modern espionage.

On Tuesday, the antisecrecy site WikiLeaks began posting what it claims to be "the largest ever publication of confidential documents" on the CIA. The documents appear to reveal the agency's vast and technically sophisticated methods for exploiting security vulnerabilities in iPhones, Android devices, Samsung TV sets, and Microsoft systems to carry out covert cyberoperations.

"If this is what it pretends to be, it looks like a very extensive file of the tactics, techniques, procedures, targets, and political rules under which the Central Intelligence Agency conducts its computer network exploitation and other activities," Michael Hayden, former head of the CIA and National Security Agency, told NBC News on Tuesday.

For its part, a CIA spokesperson said, "We do not comment on the authenticity or content of purported intelligence documents."

WikiLeaks says its first batch from the CIA tranche includes 8,761 documents obtained from inside the agency's Center for Cyber Intelligence and "the majority of its hacking arsenal."

While many experts say it's too early to say for certain that all of the leaked computer programs are genuine, there's a growing consensus among cybersecurity experts that the leak has indeed exposed critical agency hacking tools.

