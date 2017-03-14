I Did Weight Watchers and Here's What Happened

From Woman's Day

I 've struggled with my weight most of my life. I've been fat and I've been thin. In my 30s I got the yo-yo-ing under control and stabilized in the 130s. But then, in the wake of injuries and work stress, the weight crept on.

Hovering between 155 and 160, I was not obese but officially overweight, according to the Body Mass Index (BMI), and shedding pounds wasn't as simple as it once had been. There I was, "overweight", the owner of an achy joint, and inching ever closer to the hormonal changes that every woman must eventually face-and which are said to make weight loss even harder. Dropping weight had become a must. It would make me more agile, nimbler, lighter on my feet, so to speak. It would relieve pressure on my joints. Clothes would fit better. I'd look better. Plus, with the prospect of menopause on the not-to-distant horizon, it was the time to shed 15 pounds-once and for all.

So, I turned to Weight Watchers and here's what happened.

First, a primer: Weight Watchers works by assessing each member by age, weight, height and gender, then determining how much food he or she needs to eat to lose weight at what the company calls a safe rate-one to two pounds per week. The member is assigned a daily point target, and spends those points on food. Some foods-fruit and vegetables especially-have zero points. Foods full of simple sugar and fat tend to have high points value. Where an apple is zero points, a slice of apple pie is 12 points. Members are encouraged to track everything they eat, which can be done offline, online, or via an app.

In addition to a daily point target, every person also gets a weekly allocation of extra points for the time that member exceeds their target. That could be a point or two daily, or all at once.

In addition to that weekly buffer, members can earn extra fit points for exercise. Members can weigh in at meetings or in the privacy of their own home. Significant weight losses (or gains) can also result in an increase or decrease in points.

Week One

154.8 pounds

I step on the scale at nearly 155 pounds. Heavier than I'd like; lighter than I had feared. Based on this and my other data, I'm assigned a daily target of 30 points and an additional 35 weekly points.

I spend the week faithfully counting points-if not adhering to the strictest of limits. The first day I use 33 of my 30 points, digging into that weekly stash right off the bat. The second, I oversleep so I miss a trip to the gym. Things go downhill at night when I meet a friend at a bar and make the mistake of ordering a Manhattan (10 points) followed by two beers (five points each), and no dinner. When I get home, I'm hungry, but it's after midnight. I walk into the kitchen, contemplate the fridge, then spin on my heel and march myself out of the kitchen.

"Now, when I fall face first into a piece of cake I simply get up and brush off the crumbs."

Wins: I didn't late-night eat and I went over by just one point. Losses: I'm pretty sure Weight Watchers would not approve of my drinking my dinner.

The rest of the week progresses with wins and losses and culminates with a huge feeding frenzy party. But, in preparation I had hoarded my extra weekly points. I eat egg whites for breakfast, workout for an hour, eat fruit for lunch, and indulge in a gluttony of wings and cake pops and guacamole and beer-49 points for the day.

Week Two

153.4 lbs

My second week begins with a whimper. I'll admit, I'd hoped to see bigger-or smaller-but in the end the results aren't all bad. I'm down a solid 1.4 pounds which is a definite win. The weight loss also changes my weekly points. I still get 30 a day, but now I have 23 weekly points instead of 30.

On Monday, I see editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine Gayle King in the cafeteria at work. I'm standing there desperately trying to look up the points that might be associated with lentil masala when she walks up and pulls out her phone. At this point, I pretty much throw myself at King. I'm sure she's counting points and I'm thrilled to find someone else who can relate. She gives me some advice: "yes, but lentils ... those are good points!" which I shoot down by mentioning that said lentils also say "masala" which is loaded in points. I scare King away and opt instead for a salad.