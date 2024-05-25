'We did it on our terms': Kirby Middle School says goodbye

Kirby Middle School's closing ceremony began with a performance from the first Hirschi Middle School Cheer Squad — a clapping, dancing sign of the transition coming with the 2024-2025 school year.

Students who would have gone to Kirby will attend a revamped, refreshed Hirschi campus. It's one of many changes as Wichita Falls ISD transitions from Hirschi, Rider and Wichita Falls high schools to two new high schools still under construction, Memorial and Legacy.

Diann Taylor, (left) a legendary former Kirby Middle School principal, was recognized during the school's closing ceremony Wednesday, May 22, 2024, and honored with a speech by Penny Rhodes (right).

"A building is just brick and mortar," Dr. Donny Lee, WFISD superintendent, said to the crowd at Wednesday's ceremony. "That's what it is. But it's the people that make a school. It's the people that provide traditions and memories."

Lee said Kirby has a special place in his heart.

"As I came into Wichita Falls ISD, one of the biggest looming challenges was this idea of a state takeover from an outside agency called the Texas Education Agency," he said. "Years ago, Kirby Middle School was one of the top-performing middle schools in the country."

Screams and cheers erupted from the crowd.

Poor academic performance put the district under threat of either a state takeover or the forced closure of Kirby if the school didn't show improvement this school year.

Lee said he and officials talked with teachers, coaches, instructional specialists and others about Kirby's situation.

"They raised the bar and raised the expectations that there's no excuses whether you're rich, poor, white, brown or Black," he said. "We're going to get the job done, and for three consecutive years, we ain't going nowhere."

Concerted efforts on the part of educators, dedicated volunteers and the students led to improved academic performance at Kirby.

"So we may be closing and merging into Hirschi, but we did it on our terms — not on the state's terms," Lee said. "So the Hounds will be the Huskies, and the traditions will continue."

The ceremony to celebrate the school, which opened in 1974, drew an enthusiastic crowd of students, educators, alumni and officials. Beloved, inspiring former Kirby principals Otis Polk Jr. and Diann Taylor were honored during the event.

A crowd observes the Kirby Middle School closing ceremony on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

During a speech at the ceremony, Penny Rhodes said Taylor is a community pioneer and African American trailblazer.

"Ms. Taylor was the kind of principal, she knew everybody's name. She knew where you were supposed to be, what time you were supposed to be there," Rhodes said. "Ms. Taylor would have tutoring sessions in the morning before you came to school if you were failing to make sure you passed.

"She supported her students, she supported her teachers and she supported her parents."

Taylor was principal of Kirby when it was the No. 1 Magnet school in America, Rhodes said.

A nationally recognized legend in local education, Taylor served as Kirby principal from 1992 to 2004. She stood near Rhodes and held a bouquet during her speech.

"Ms. Taylor didn't just retire and go home," Rhodes said. "She's still working in the community."

Dr. Donny Lee (left), Wichita Falls ISD superintendent, and Diann Taylor, a beloved former Kirby Middle School principal, attend the closing ceremony for the school Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

East of the Falls Community Development Corp., local merchants, alumni and others provided hot dogs in the school gym Wednesday for students and alumni to celebrate Kirby.

At the end of the ceremony outside, a trio of students lowered the flags rippling in the wind. Principal Del Hardaway closed the event in true educator fashion.

"We certainly look forward to moving into the Hirschi Middle School next year, but we still have work to do here," Hardaway said. "Students, it's time to go back to class."

