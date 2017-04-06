Did Suge Knight's Ex-Wife Kill Tupac?

In a new documentary, the rap mogul names the people he thinks orchestrated the drive-by shooting that killed Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in September 1996.

Former rap mogul Suge Knight's ex-wife Sharitha Golden has denied claims that she was responsible for the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. Golden dismissed the allegations just a day after Knight revealed that his ex-wife and Reggie White Jr., a former CEO of Death Row Records, masterminded the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur instead of Knight in Las Vegas in September 1996.

Golden told TMZ Wednesday that this is not the first time she has been hearing the allegations of her playing a role in Shakur's killing, but the claims are not true. In a new documentary, the producers claimed White Jr. and Golden wanted to kill Knight but Shakur came in the crossfire. The documentary indicates Golden and White wanted to target Knight in order to take control of his production house, Death Row Records.

This week Knight confirmed the allegations, according to an affidavit signed by co-directors Michael Douglas Carlin and Richard Bond for the new documentary, "Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton."

However, Golden slammed the allegations saying that this is now affecting her children, one of whom is Knight's daughter. Her lawyer also told TMZ that Golden could file a lawsuit against the false claims.

"Knight has known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight," Knight's lawyer Thaddeus Culpepper wrote in a statement.

The documentary also features Culpepper's signed affidavit, which was taken by former Los Angeles Police Department Detective Russell Poole on July 18, 2015.

"Suge wasn't divorced yet and if he died in that hit, she'd get most of everything," Poole reportedly said. "So she went to Wright Jr., who was in charge of Death Row and ran it while Suge was in prison. [Wright Jr.] has gotten away with it this whole time. They floated a whole lot of propaganda to former LA Times reporter Chuck Phillips—calling in hundreds if not thousands of fake clues."

Knight has always denied he was behind the shooting but it's unclear why the 50-year-old waited all of these years to release the names of those who he says orchestrated Shakur’s killing.

