Did the Stone Method Work for These Two Women?

At the New Year, Ali and Juliana wanted to get back into shape and feel better about their health and fitness. Ali told The Doctors, “I’m willing to put in the hard work, but I just need somebody to tell me what to do.” They agreed to do celebrity trainer Lacey Stone’s “Eight Weeks to Change” program -- which is part The Stone Method -- addressing three areas: mental, physical, and food.

Lacey, who is the trainer on "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian," coaches the women through five-day-a-week workouts. “Ali and Jules are doing awesome! I’m really proud of both of them,” Lacey says. “It’s going to take a little time – it’s a lifestyle change.” Juliana responds, “I love Lacey! She holds me accountable, with no BS.”

Watch: Can You Change Your Body in Just Eight Weeks?

Now Lacey and the two women rejoin The Doctors. Did they succeed, or was the challenge too much? “They just kicked butt!” says Lacey. And Ali and Juliana did it all while keeping their regular stressful jobs – they didn’t have the luxury of a fitness retreat.

Ali has dropped 20 pounds and two dress sizes. Juliana lost 21 pounds and is down two dress sizes. “It was challenging,” Juliana admits, “But I think the more we worked out and the more weeks went by, it just felt like a habit. It just started feeling like another part of my day.”

Watch: Watch: Lacey Stone's Weight Loss Challenge

“Lacey made it really attainable by just giving us everything,” says Ali. “I didn’t give them everything!” Lacey responds. “They had to work really hard!”

ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork notes that it’s easier to make a lifestyle change when you have a friend along for support, like Juliana and Ali – so enlist a buddy! “Nice work!” he concludes.