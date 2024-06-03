'I did something bad': Man arrested in wife's killing at north Indianapolis home

This story contains mention of domestic violence. Abuse can be reported by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).

INDIANAPOLIS — Before Indianapolis police stepped foot onto the scene of a deadly shooting early Saturday, they encountered someone leaving the area who had a confession to make.

“I did something bad. I need to go to jail,” a man told officers as he exited a home in bloody clothes, according to court records.

As the man was taken to the agency's homicide office, officers entered the north Indianapolis residence, in the 3000 block of Armory Drive just east of the White River near 30th Street, and found 26-year-old Amber Cooley in the upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced her deceased. Police also found an infant in the home.

Amber Cooley was a kindergarten teacher for Victory College Prep, school officials confirmed.

Hours later, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Robert Cooley, 25, the man who greeted officers earlier in the day, in his wife’s shooting death.

According to an arrest affidavit containing details of the case, detectives talked with a witness who said there were “ongoing domestic issues,” with the couple, and they had argued the day before. Cooley seemed “very upset,” the witness noted.

More: Indianapolis killings in June 2024

Body camera footage from the officers captured Cooley stating, “I took my wife’s life,” as he walked out of the home, according to the affidavit.

After his arrest, Cooley told police during interviews that he beat his wife, then shot her in the head, officers said in the affidavit.

Domestic violence advocates, who were not involved in the case, said intimate partner killings remain a grave problem in the city, particularly when firearms come into play.

In Indiana, a little over 42% of Hoosier women report experiencing intimate partner violence. The rate amounts to the fifth-highest percentage in the country. Among men in Indiana, the rate is nearly 28%.

Firearms are the most commonly used method for domestic violence deaths — particularly in Indiana. In the United States, more than half of domestic violence killings are committed with a gun. In Indiana, from 2021 to 2022, the rate skyrocketed to 89%, according to the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Celeste Evers, vice president of Mission Impact at Coburn Place, which offers transitional housing to domestic violence survivors, said she is concerned about the infant whom police found in the home while investigating.

“My concern right now is for the child ... and any child who has experienced domestic violence,” Evers said. “Children who witness abuse have a substantially increased risk of suicide and substance abuse disorders, and they are more likely to be abused, perpetrate abuse, or to commit a violent crime against someone else."

Police said the Indiana Department of Child Services responded to the scene after the shooting.

Cooley is booked in Marion County Jail on a preliminary murder charge. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

Anyone experiencing intimate partner violence, or stalking, is encouraged to create a safety plan. A template is available at thehotline.org. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. Emergency shelter is available at the Julian Center, the Salvation Army or other local shelters.

Find help: Here's where to find housing, advocacy and counseling resources in Central Indiana for abuse

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'I took my wife's life': Man arrested in spouse's killing at Indy home