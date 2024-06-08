Did somebody say strawberry? South Sound’s prized berries on farmstands now

Sunshine and strawberries — it’s berry season again in Western Washington.

Farms in the fertile South Sound began harvesting their juicy red fruits in the last days of May. You can pick them up at local farmers markets and, in some cases, from the source.

After a late start in 2022, berry harvesting returned to its scheduled programming last year.

Strawberries arrive first, according to Pierce County’s U-Pick calendar, but can be harvested in some cases through later summer. By late June, the raspberries should follow suit, trailed by blueberries. The coveted marionberries and boysenberries offer the shortest window, usually landing in July and August. Finally, blackberries will enter the summer chat in August, running a few short weeks into September.

Area strawberry lovers rejoiced as Spooner Berry Farms opened its main stand at 3327 Yelm Highway this week, and will open its other locations in Olympia, Aberdeen, Shelton, Centralia, Seattle and Yelm by the end of this weekend. Spooner’s stands are open daily. The main stand opens at 8 a.m. and other locations open at 9:30 a.m. All stands close when they sell out.

Consider local farmers markets to get your fix:

▪ Tuesday: Lakewood Farmers Market, June 4-Sept. 17, 2-7 p.m.

▪ Wednesday: Steilacoom Farmers Market, June 12-Aug. 28, 3-7 p.m.

▪ Thursday: Tacoma Broadway Farmers Market, May 2-Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Gig Harbor Waterfront Farmers Market, June 6-August 29, 1-6 p.m.

▪ Friday: Orting Valley Farmers Market, June 7-Aug. 23, 3-7 p.m.

▪ Saturday: Proctor Farmers Market, weekly April-Dec., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Puyallup Farmers Market, April 20-Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Thursday-Saturday: Olympia Farmers Market, year-round, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Eat Local First, a collaborative of regional nonprofits focused on local food and agriculture, is also a great tool. Filter the Food and Farm Finder map to track down farms, markets and restaurants near you that offer locally sourced produce, proteins, flowers and more.

SPOONER BERRY FARMS - OLYMPIA

As of June 5, Spooner has strawberry flats (12 pints) for $35 and half-flats (six pints) for $20 available at the farmstand at 3327 Yelm Highway in Olympia. Visit daily starting at 8 a.m. until sell-out, which definitely happens! Other locations should open by June 12. Snag a pint ($16) or quart ($30) of the farm’s special berry honey, too.

Note that Spooner’s U-Pick won’t happen this year — Olympia is converting the field into a park.

The farm is known for berries with “exceptional flavor” and high-sugar content, but that goodness translates to a short shelf life.

“Be sure to always REFRIGERATE your berries the minute you get home,” the farm wrote on Facebook and Instagram. “The sooner they are refrigerated, the longer they will last. If left on the counter, they will continue to ripen.”

SPOONER FARMS - PUYALLUP

Spooner picked its first baskets of strawberries just before Memorial Day. As of June, all locations are open and you can scoop pints and flats at the Puyallup Farmers Market on Saturdays in Pioneer Park.

Visit the main farm at 9710 Route 162 starting at 9 a.m. or the farmstand in Orting at 1200 Kapowsin Highway East starting at 10 a.m. Spooner also sets up by 10 a.m. at the Buckley Eagles, 29021 Route 410, and at Farm 12 restaurant in Puyallup, near the Foothills Trail.

Ripe fruit not enough? You can also buy small plants — strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, loganberry among them — for the home garden.

Check facebook.com/SpoonerFarmsPuyallup for updates.

SIDHU FARMS

Sidhu Farms’ strawberries hit stands and farmers markets June 1. The family never uses sprays or pesticides on their berries, they noted in an Instagram post.

Visit the farm daily starting at 9 a.m. Sidhu is also a mainstay at local farmers markets including Proctor Farmers Market and Puyallup on Saturdays, Tacoma Farmers Market on Broadway on Thursdays. Snag some rhubarb while you still can!

You can also purchase frozen berries online as well as jams.