Did you shop at Pantry Pride, Food Fair, Xtra? Take a look at old Miami supermarkets

Publix. Aldi. Whole Foods. Trader Joe’s.
But what about Food Fair? Pantry Pride? Grand Union? Woolley’s? Epicure? Xtra? Piggy Wiggly?
Miami’s supermarket landscape has changed through the years. So let’s take a look back to see what the area’s supermarkets once looked like.
Here’s a trip through the Miami Herald Archives:
PANTRY PRIDE
FOOD FAIR
WOOLLEY’S
EPICURE MARKET
A&P
GRAND UNION
XTRA FOOD CENTERS
PIGGLY WIGGLY