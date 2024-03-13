Did you shop at Pantry Pride, Food Fair, Xtra? Take a look at old Miami supermarkets

Publix. Aldi. Whole Foods. Trader Joe’s.

But what about Food Fair? Pantry Pride? Grand Union? Woolley’s? Epicure? Xtra? Piggy Wiggly?

Miami’s supermarket landscape has changed through the years. So let’s take a look back to see what the area’s supermarkets once looked like.

Here’s a trip through the Miami Herald Archives:

PANTRY PRIDE

A boarded-up Pantry Pride in Fort Lauderdale in 1997.

Former customers of Pantry Pride in Normandy Isles in Miami Beach check out signs on its closing.

A Pantry Pride store in South Florida.

FOOD FAIR

A Food Fair grocery store.

.Paul Daegling, supervisor of industrial relations of Food Fair, explains the operation in 1966.

A news article about Food Fair and Pantry Pride.

An early Food Fair.

A Food Fair in Florida, a precursor to Pantry Pride, Hyde Park and Woolley’s..

WOOLLEY’S

In 1999 a former Wooley’s store at 2700 Hollywood Blvd.

EPICURE MARKET

Favorites at Epicure.

Dominick Raneri, finance director at Prestige Imports, parks an LP 560 Lamborghini at Epicure Sunny Isles Beach as Epicure and Prestige Imports host their monthly Lamborghini-tini event bringing Lamborghinis, cocktails and food all to one place at Epicure on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011. The event took place the first Saturday of every month at Epicure in Sunny Isles Beach.

A&P

GRAND UNION

XTRA FOOD CENTERS

A view of the crowds at Xtra Super Food Center during a 1983 grand opening.

In 1987, Barbara Dixon went on a five-minute shopping spree at the Xtra store at 441 and Oakland Park Boulevard in Broward. Here she is filling her second cart at the meat case. She came away with over $1,600 in food.

PIGGLY WIGGLY

The Piggly Wiggly market at 80 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs.

In 1996, Liliana O’Brien worked as a cashier at the Piggly Wiggly in Miami Springs.