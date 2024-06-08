Did you see red streak in the Myrtle Beach area sky? What it was and why you could see it

A SpaceX rocket launch Friday evening left a red trail that could be seen for several minutes in the sky over the Myrtle Beach area.

The company, owned by Elon Musk, launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida. The rocket added another 22 satellites as part of the Starlink 10-1 mission. So far there are more than 6,000 active satellites in low Earth orbit.

The launch happened at 9:56 p.m. after being delayed several times because of weather.

The launch allowed those along the coast, including the Myrtle Beach area, to see the red vapor trail as the rocket headed into space.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 22 @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/yEuiXHJE4i — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 8, 2024