Did you see the northern lights in Arizona this weekend? If not, you have one more chance

Did you get to see the northern lights this weekend? If not, don't worry. You may have one more chance.

The United States was treated to a northern lights spectacle over the weekend, as pillars and beams in red, purple and green danced across the night sky. The northern lights were triggered by a series of coronal mass ejections from the sun, which produce geomagnetic that create the auroras.

If you missed out on glimpsing the rare sight, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says you may have another chance Monday night as the solar storms continue.

Here's what stargazers need to know before trying to spot the northern lights on Monday.

What time will the northern lights be visible?

The best aurora is usually within an hour or two of midnight (between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time). These hours expand toward evening and morning as the level of geomagnetic activity increases.

There may be aurora in the evening and morning, but it is usually not as active and therefore, not as visually appealing, NOAA said.

Should you look north to see northern lights?

Yes. It may seem obvious, but looking toward the North Pole is the most common direction to observe the northern lights.

To observe the northern lights clearly, it's essential to be in an area with minimal light pollution. Away from city lights and in areas with a dark sky, the auroras are more visible. Even if you're in a location known for experiencing the northern lights, you may see them in some places and not others.

