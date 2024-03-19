Did your school make the cut? These are Arizona's A+ Schools of Excellence for 2024

The group that names Arizona's Teacher of the Year honored about three dozen schools this spring with its annual A+ School of Excellence Awards.

Arizona Educational Foundation's honorees are said to be the cream of the crop. Including this year's batch of 37 recipients, just 171 of the state's nearly 2,500 public schools hold A+ status. A+ schools demonstrate success in teaching and learning strategies, student achievement, leadership and community integration.

Vail School District, southeast of Tucson, secured the most A+ designations this year, with seven schools being honored. Vail was followed by Kyrene School District, with four designations, and Deer Valley Unified School District, with three.

Two charter schools, Poly STEM Academy and Arizona Charter Academy, also made the list.

"The A+ School of Excellence Award is significant as it sends a message throughout communities that the local neighborhood public school down the street is an exceptional choice, brimming with opportunities for students to learn and grow, and for faculty and staff to thrive," Arizona Educational Foundation Chief Executive Officer Kim Graham said in a news release.

Former Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Warner established the foundation to combat negative stereotypes of public schools by instead spotlighting their successes. The A+ designation began in 1983 and is "a stepping stone" for broader recognition like the National Blue Ribbon, according to the foundation's website. In addition to naming A+ schools and Teacher of the Year, the nonprofit hosts Arizona's annual spelling bee.

The foundation's A+ designation is not part of the Arizona State Board of Education's A-F letter grade system, a standardized performance indicator that annually assigns grades to every public district and charter school. However, those scores are a qualifying factor: Only schools with A and B ratings from the state board are eligible for A+ status from the foundation.

Schools must apply to be considered. Designations last four years as long as a school maintains its eligibility.

These are the 2024 A+ Schools of Excellence:

ASU Preparatory Academy (charter holder)

Poly STEM Elementary

Avondale Elementary School District

Wildflower Accelerated Academy

Chandler Unified School District

Arizona College Prep Middle School

Robert J.C. Rice Elementary

Crane Elementary School District

Gowan Science Academy

Deer Valley Unified School District:

Boulder Creek High School

Diamond Canyon School

Mountain Ridge High School

Flagstaff Unified School District

Kinsey Inquiry and Discovery School

Gilbert Public Schools

Canyon Rim Elementary

Towne Meadows Elementary

Glendale Union High School District

Cortez High School

J.O. Combs Unified School District

Ranch Elementary

Kyrene School District

Kyrene Aprende Middle School

Kyrene de la Mariposa

Kyrene de la Sierra

Kyrene Traditional Academy

Laveen School District

Desert Meadows School

Paseo Pointe Elementary

Litchfield Elementary School District

Verrado Heritage Elementary

Maricopa Unified School District

Pima Butte Elementary

Mary C. O'Brien Accommodation District

Mary C. O'Brien Elementary School

Mesa Public Schools

Eisenhower Center for Innovation

Osborn School District

Encanto Elementary

Payson Unified School District

Payson High School

Queen Creek Unified School District

Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary

Scottsdale Unified School District:

Desert Canyon Elementary

Success School (charter holder)

Arizona Charter Academy

Tempe Elementary School District

Arredondo Elementary School

Tombstone Unified School District

Tombstone High School

Vail School District

Acacia Elementary

Cienega High School

Desert Willow Elementary

Empire High School

Esmond Station K-8

Mesquite Elementary

Vail Academy and High School

