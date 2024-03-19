Did your school make the cut? These are Arizona's A+ Schools of Excellence for 2024
The group that names Arizona's Teacher of the Year honored about three dozen schools this spring with its annual A+ School of Excellence Awards.
Arizona Educational Foundation's honorees are said to be the cream of the crop. Including this year's batch of 37 recipients, just 171 of the state's nearly 2,500 public schools hold A+ status. A+ schools demonstrate success in teaching and learning strategies, student achievement, leadership and community integration.
Vail School District, southeast of Tucson, secured the most A+ designations this year, with seven schools being honored. Vail was followed by Kyrene School District, with four designations, and Deer Valley Unified School District, with three.
Two charter schools, Poly STEM Academy and Arizona Charter Academy, also made the list.
"The A+ School of Excellence Award is significant as it sends a message throughout communities that the local neighborhood public school down the street is an exceptional choice, brimming with opportunities for students to learn and grow, and for faculty and staff to thrive," Arizona Educational Foundation Chief Executive Officer Kim Graham said in a news release.
Former Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Warner established the foundation to combat negative stereotypes of public schools by instead spotlighting their successes. The A+ designation began in 1983 and is "a stepping stone" for broader recognition like the National Blue Ribbon, according to the foundation's website. In addition to naming A+ schools and Teacher of the Year, the nonprofit hosts Arizona's annual spelling bee.
The foundation's A+ designation is not part of the Arizona State Board of Education's A-F letter grade system, a standardized performance indicator that annually assigns grades to every public district and charter school. However, those scores are a qualifying factor: Only schools with A and B ratings from the state board are eligible for A+ status from the foundation.
Schools must apply to be considered. Designations last four years as long as a school maintains its eligibility.
These are the 2024 A+ Schools of Excellence:
ASU Preparatory Academy (charter holder)
Poly STEM Elementary
Avondale Elementary School District
Wildflower Accelerated Academy
Chandler Unified School District
Arizona College Prep Middle School
Robert J.C. Rice Elementary
Crane Elementary School District
Gowan Science Academy
Deer Valley Unified School District:
Boulder Creek High School
Diamond Canyon School
Mountain Ridge High School
Flagstaff Unified School District
Kinsey Inquiry and Discovery School
Gilbert Public Schools
Canyon Rim Elementary
Towne Meadows Elementary
Glendale Union High School District
Cortez High School
J.O. Combs Unified School District
Ranch Elementary
Kyrene School District
Kyrene Aprende Middle School
Kyrene de la Mariposa
Kyrene de la Sierra
Kyrene Traditional Academy
Laveen School District
Desert Meadows School
Paseo Pointe Elementary
Litchfield Elementary School District
Verrado Heritage Elementary
Maricopa Unified School District
Pima Butte Elementary
Mary C. O'Brien Accommodation District
Mary C. O'Brien Elementary School
Mesa Public Schools
Eisenhower Center for Innovation
Osborn School District
Encanto Elementary
Payson Unified School District
Payson High School
Queen Creek Unified School District
Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary
Scottsdale Unified School District:
Desert Canyon Elementary
Success School (charter holder)
Arizona Charter Academy
Tempe Elementary School District
Arredondo Elementary School
Tombstone Unified School District
Tombstone High School
Vail School District
Acacia Elementary
Cienega High School
Desert Willow Elementary
Empire High School
Esmond Station K-8
Mesquite Elementary
Vail Academy and High School
