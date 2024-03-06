How did San Diegans vote in the presidential primary?

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are projected to win their respective presidential primaries in California, according to the Associated Press.

But how did the residents of San Diego County vote?

Here are the early results released by the San Diego Registrar of Voters Tuesday night.

Results: California 2024 Primary Election

For comparison, here’s a look at the California vote for both parties, according to early results.

FOX 5/KUSI is following the results of California’s primary throughout election night. Check back for real-time updates.

