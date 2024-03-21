When did Sacramento drive-in movie theater open? Take a look back at the ‘go-to spot’

Right off Highway 50 at Bradshaw Road, Sacramento-area residents can get a slice of Americana at the West Wind drive-in theater.

Despite decades of reports bemoaning the death of drive-ins, the Sacramento 6 has hung on for more than 50 years — surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and a damaging fire just two years ago..

The theater at 9616 Oates Drive is the last and only drive-in style movie experience in the region, and one of the very few that still exist in California.

Here’s a look back in time:

When did Sacramento drive-in open?

Sacramento 6 — named for its six screens that can be seen from the freeway near Rancho Cordova — opened its gates to the public in June 1973, a representative at Syufy, the company that originally owned the drive-in, confirmed.

The Sacramento 6 Drive-in, formerly Sacramento 5, announces its opening in and advertisement in the June 30, 1973, edition of The Sacramento Bee. The Sacramento Bee

Few stories exist in The Sacramento Bee archives about the theater’s opening — at the time, drive-ins were everywhere — but a Feb. 21, 1973, article chronicles the county’s approval for the site, which originally had just five screens.

The Bee reported at the time that Syufy, which also owned Century 21 and 22, would be building in the same area as a new ice rink and restaurant.

Plans for the location included 70-acres of industrial tract and a total of 2,000 parking spaces, the archives state.

The Sacramento Bee chronicles the county’s approval of the site for what is now the West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-in. Feb. 21, 1973. The Sacramento Bee

A story in the June 29, 1983, edition of The Sacramento Bee, highlights the decline in movie theater attractions. The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento drive-in theaters that didn’t make it

Sacramento has been home to several drive-in theaters, according to Cinema Treasures, an online theater guide working to preserve movie history.

Showing times for the film “A Longest Yard” are advertised in a Nov. 24, 1976, story in The Sacramento Bee. The newspaper clipping references two drive-in theaters: the now-closed Starlite 2 drive-in and the Sacramento 6. The Sacramento Bee

A 1990 article in The Sacramento Bee says “the drive-in theater is slowly dying.” The West Wind is the last in the region. The Sacramento Bee

Below is a list of some of Sacramento’s drive-in theaters that once existed in the area, according to Cinema Treasures, but have since been demolished.

Forty Niner 6 drive-in, 4450 Marysville Blvd., in northeast Sacramento County, opened as a single screen on June 29, 1950 under the name Bell Drive-in.

Sky View Drive-in, 3100 47th Ave., just south of Lemon Hill, opened on Sept. 14, 1950.

Starlite Drive-in, 2200 Harvard St., near Arden Fair, opened on Sept. 15, 1950. This lot is now a Hilton Sacramento Arden West.

Southgate Auto Movies, 7700 Stockton Blvd., off Highway 99 in the Parkway neighborhood, opened on Sept. 4, 1964.

Highlander Drive-in, 4331 Antelope Road, in Antelope, opened on April 13, 1961. This lot is now a Walgreens.

Mather Auto Movie, 10041 Folsom Boulevard, near Rancho Cordova, opened on Sept. 11, 1959.

An advertisement for Southgate Auto Drive-in appears in a Sept. 3, 1964, edition of The Sacramento Bee The Sacramento Bee

An advertisement for the new Mather Auto Movie appears in a Sept. 11, 1959, edition of The Sacramento Union. Newspapers.com

An advertisement in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 1973, promotes a showing of “Battle for the Planet of the Apes” at the 49ers Drive-in. The “Sound of Music” and “Paper Moon” were being shown and the Century theaters owned by Syufy. The Sacramento Bee

Drive-In movie goers return from the snack bar to watch “Fever Pitch” at Marysville Drive-In Saturday April 9, 2005. The theater closed not long after. Andy Alfaro/Sacramento Bee file

The concept of the drive-in came to the United States in 1933, according to West Wind, the current owner of Sacramento 6. The experience “only truly took off with the advent of in-car speakers in the 1940s,” the company stated on its website.

Visiting Sacramento’s only drive-in theater

Sacramento 6 offers the latest movie premier showings at an affordable price, The Bee reported last year. The drive-in theater has six screens and is open seven days a week.

The theater usually has its last movie showing at 10:45 p.m.

General admission tickets for adults are $9. Kids tickets for those ages two to 11 are $4. On Tuesday, the theater does offer a family fun day promotion, where tickets are discounted.

Scott Fuji and Krisit Ouy of Sacramento take in their first drive in movie of the year on Aug. 2, 1997 at the Sacramento 6, where the snuggled up to see “Face Off.” CHRIS CREWELL/Sacramento Bee file

Betty Hay, left, along with her friend, Julie Zan enjoys an evening watching Piranha at Sacramento 6 Drive-In movie theaters, off Highway 50, which is an inexpensive entertainment option, Thursday, August 26, 2010. Michael Allen Jones/Sacramento Bee file

The West Wind drive-in movie theater sign at 9616 Oates Drive, Sacramento on Friday, March 3, 2023. Brianna Taylor/btaylor@sacbee.com

Yelp users — 770 of them — rated the drive-in an average of 3.7 stars. “Not much has changed” in the decades the drive-in has been open, said reviewer Lisa K. of Carmichael, who has been going to Sacramento 6 for more than 40 years.

Reviewer Lucas A. of West Sacramento wrote “I’m so glad to have a drive-in theater so close to home when there are so few left in operation.”

“I have memories of visiting this drive-in theater as a kid and in college and am glad that West Wind Drive-In is still up and running. After moving back to the area and a global pandemic, this has become my go-to spot for safe and socially distant movie going!”

Jessica M. of Stockton said “I’ve been here quite a bit and we’ve always had a great time.”

“Me and my wife absolutely love the drive-in,” Darryl L. of Elk Grove wrote, noting they’ve been going there since “we were kids.”

The Bee was unable to reach West Wind representatives for this story.

Although tickets can be bought online they are cheaper in person.

What is showing at the Sacramento drive-in now?

The weekend of March 22 through 24, the drive-in is showing the following:

“Kung Fu Panda 4”

“Immaculate”

“Imaginary”

“Arthur the King”

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”

The Sacramento 6 Drive-In theater, built in the 1970s in Rosemont, is the last drive-in theater in the Sacramento area and one of fewer than two dozen left in the state. Dave Henry

The Sacramento 6 Drive-In theater, opened in 1973 in Rosemont, is the last drive-in theater in the Sacramento area and one of fewer than two dozen left in the state. Innovative marketing, such as personal delivery of freshly made pizzas and inflatable jumphouses for children, keep the theater hopping. “Part of the charm of this theater is having parents share the drive-in experience with their children,” says drive-in manager Eulices Cuevas. Dave Henry