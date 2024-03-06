How did Sacramento County vote? See early results breakdown for Prop 1, Senate and more

Election officials are still processing ballots for the California primary election, leaving results for several Sacramento races too close to call.

So far the only races that have been called in the primary are for the Senate seat, which Congressman Adam Schiff and former all-star baseball player Steve Garvey will compete for in November’s general election.

California voters also chose Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee and Donald J. Trump as the Republican presidential nominee for the fall election.

Early, unofficial results are in for local and statewide races.

See the maps below to see how each race is doing and how Sacramento voted.

Sacramento ballot transporters James Hill Jr. and his father James Hill Sr. take filled voting containers to be counted at the Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven library on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

How did Sacramento County vote on Prop 1?

Proposition 1 amends the 2004 Mental Health Services Act as the Behavioral Health Services Act to address California’s homelessness crisis.

It would allow for a more-than $6 billion bond to be used to create centers for mental health care and drug and alcohol treatment, as well as housing for those experiencing homelessness and mental health or substance abuse problems.

It would reroute roughly $140 million from counties to the state, a move some local leaders and mental health advocates opposed.

The proposition is too close to call with early votes showing the measure receiving 50.2% in favor and 49.8% opposed, as of Wednesday morning.

How did the county vote for the U.S. Senate seat?

Schiff and Garvey are in the lead to compete for the U.S. Senate seat in the general election. The Association Press called projects their wins.

There are two races for the seat with one being a partial term through 2024 and the other is a full term starting 2025.

As of Wednesday morning, Schiff has 30.8% of the votes for the partial term race and Garvey has 34.6% of the votes.

For the full-term race, Schiff has 33.2% of the votes and Garvey has 32.4% of the votes.

How is the Sacramento Mayor race doing?

The Sacramento mayoral race shows three leading candidates in early returns.

Dr. Richard Pan, Steve Hansen and Kevin McCarty are potential candidates to replace current mayor Darrell Steinberg, but it’s still too early to call, as of Wednesday morning.

Early results show Pan has 23.67% of the votes, Hansen has 23.66% and McCarty has 23.18%. Flo Cofer has 21.23%.

How is the race for Sacramento City Council 4th District?

The race for the 4th District, which includes downtown, midtown and eventually East Sacramento, is still being tallied.

Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s challenger Phil Pluckebaum is in the lead with 57.6%, as of Wednesday morning.

Valenzuela is at 38.3%.

To win the primary and avoid running a race in the general election, one of the candidates needs to have at least 50.01% of the vote.

More election coverage

Read more of our coverage at the links below:

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.