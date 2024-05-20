Did Rick Scott make the right decision appearing at Trump's trial? November shall reveal.

Sen. Scott's toadying for Trump

We recently saw the debasement of a politician toadying for favor with the disgraced ex-President. Sen. Rick Scott had the temerity to attend the Trump trial in New York City and attempt to defend the ex-President by stating he was “... proud of him for standing up for all of us. If they go after the former president, they can go after you.” Well, Senator, “they” will only come after us if we undermine the rule of law; violate the U.S. Constitution; disavow the peaceful transfer of power; and relinquish any adherence to the norms of our society’s institutions.

Sen. Rick Scott talks to law enforcement leaders about border control and the Fentanyl crisis during a visit to the West Palm Beach police station in February 2023.

In 1956, President Eisenhower stated, “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a course that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” The former president and his supporters do not stand for any of us who continue to believe in the great American experiment of democracy. Sen. Scott’s performance before the microphones was another low point and a testament to his unfitness to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Lionel V. Silvester, Singer Island

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Reader blasts Florida senator Rick Scott for attending Trump trial